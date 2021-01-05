Hickory area could be in for snow on Friday

The forecast is pointing to snow on Friday in the Hickory area but it’s too early to determine how much may accumulate, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Tuesday.

“Right now the models are showing that we’re going to be cold enough that the area could start off with a little rain-snow mix but change over to snow as that low-pressure system moves over and it brings a pocket of colder air over the area,” Powell said.

Powell said it is likely rain would begin late Thursday and potentially transition into snow before sunrise on Friday depending on the strength of the precipitation.

Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties all appear to be in a better position of getting snow than places farther south, Powell said.

He said it was not clear Tuesday how much accumulation, if any, the area might see. Powell said he would have a better idea closer to Friday.

Powell added that January in general is likely to offer plenty of chances for snow and winter weather.

“The next two to three weeks look to be a very active track,” Powell said. “I’m not saying we’re going to see snowstorm after snowstorm but we’re going to have opportunities to see a couple winter weather events over the next few weeks and that’s something that doesn’t really happen a lot around here.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

