Hickory-area congregations gather to pray for Ukraine

A small bonfire crackled as notecards with written prayers for Ukraine slowly burned. As the smoke from each burning card rose, the scent filled the cold rainy air in Hickory on Tuesday evening.
Around 40 people from congregations of various denominations, including Lutheran, Eastern Orthodox, Baptist and Jewish, gathered in front of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church to say prayers of hope, peace and love for the people of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion and for others suffering around the world.
“I just want us as both religious individuals and as Americans to be behind them (the people of Ukraine) as fully as possible,” Rabbi Dennis Jones, from Temple Beth Shalom in Hickory, said before the vigil. “In 1939, we didn’t realize how bad 1939 was. It wasn’t until the early ’40s that we realized what we were dealing with. I hope we don’t make that same mistake again. I hope we get involved as much as possible sooner, rather than later.”
An altar was set up with a white candle and bouquet of bright yellow sunflowers, peacock feathers and deep blue flowers, representing the colors of the Ukrainian flag. In front of the altar, a fire burned throughout the vigil. After each religious leader took a turn saying prayers, the attendees were encouraged to write their own prayers on notecards to place in the fire.
“Our prayers rise like incense to God,” the Rev. Christy Lohr Sapp, of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, said.
The vigil was held outside in the rain instead of being moved inside because Ukrainian refugees are pushing through the snow and cold to get to safety, Sapp said. The rain pattered steadily throughout the service, adding to the somber tone as religious leaders spoke.
The Rev. David E. Roberts II, of Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory, prayed for wisdom and understanding for leaders across the world.
“We pray, right now, for our brothers and sisters, Father God,” Roberts said. “We pray, right now, that they realize and recognize that we come together in unity. Realizing that we are asking for the peace from our lord and savior.”
Bill Morgan, a reader from the Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church in Hickory, said the church has members from eastern European countries around Ukraine. The church’s denomination has historical ties to Russia, but it condemns the violence, he said.
“Our church, as a church around the country, is seeking donations that go directly to help the refugee crisis in Poland. A lot of Ukrainians are fleeing there,” Morgan said after the vigil. “There’s not only a war crisis but there’s a refugee crisis to feed and house those people. That’s really what we can do here.”