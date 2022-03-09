Hickory-area congregations gather to pray for Ukraine

“Our prayers rise like incense to God,” the Rev. Christy Lohr Sapp, of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, said.

The vigil was held outside in the rain instead of being moved inside because Ukrainian refugees are pushing through the snow and cold to get to safety, Sapp said. The rain pattered steadily throughout the service, adding to the somber tone as religious leaders spoke.

The Rev. David E. Roberts II, of Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory, prayed for wisdom and understanding for leaders across the world.

“We pray, right now, for our brothers and sisters, Father God,” Roberts said. “We pray, right now, that they realize and recognize that we come together in unity. Realizing that we are asking for the peace from our lord and savior.”

Bill Morgan, a reader from the Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church in Hickory, said the church has members from eastern European countries around Ukraine. The church’s denomination has historical ties to Russia, but it condemns the violence, he said.