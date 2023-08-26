It’s hot, very hot but the coneflowers look like they are just enjoying the weather as we and some of our plants suffer in the swelter. This is a perennial that just loves the sun.

There is something special about coneflowers. They seem to fit in just about anywhere, a perennial bed, cottage garden or even a formal garden. With their interesting seed heads and petals that drape away from the center, they look similar to a badminton birdie.

The botanical name Echinacea, comes from the Greek word echinos, which means hedgehog. With their spikey seed heads, the name is fitting.

Coneflowers are low maintenance, deer resistant and have the ability to attract loads of butterflies and other pollinators. Those traits make them a great addition to the landscape. They will return season after season and sometimes volunteers will show up from the previous year’s seeds. Coneflowers are wildly popular and keeping them stocked in the garden center is always a challenge.

Coneflowers are an herbaceous perennial that generally grow up to 3 feet in height and about as wide. Once established, they become quite drought tolerant and their long bloom period make them hard to resist.

Being a native plant to central and eastern parts of America, it has a long history. Members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, in the early 19th century, were introduced to the coneflower while visiting a Mandan village. Merriweather Lewis sent some coneflower roots back to President Thomas Jefferson. It was widely used by Native Americans as a remedy for many ailments including sore throats, coughs and snake bites. Coneflower was also used as a painkiller.

Over the years, the coneflower has been cultivated from the common purple to a wide range of colors: yellow, pink, maroon, white, orange and even green. Just as a caution, some of the more designer varieties may not come back after a couple of years. If you want the true native, look for Echinacea purpurea or Echinacea angustifolia. You can deadhead the flowers to promote more blooms but keep the last of the seed heads up for the birds to enjoy in the fall and winter.

A few coneflowers paired with some Shasta daisies, will make you feel cooler in this hot weather, especially if you plant them near a window where you can enjoy them from the comfort of your air-conditioned home.