Hickory arches collapse; 40-ton beams, a key feature of City Walk project, were in place less than a year

The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.

The cause of the collapse has not been announced. The arches have been in place less than one year.

The erection of the arches was completed in July. The placement followed a delay of approximately three months after one of the beam’s wooden members splintered.

The 40-ton arch required a repair that included an adhesive, screws and clamps.

The arch is an artistic component of the pedestrian bridge named for former Hickory Mayor Wright, which itself is part of the City Walk.

The City Walk is the walking and biking corridor currently under construction between Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory. It was funded through the $40 million bond initiative that passed in 2014.

The arches themselves cost around $750,000.

As of 6 a.m., N.C. Highway 127 that passes under the bridge, was open to traffic.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

