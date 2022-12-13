Hickory announces updated leaf-collection schedule

HICKORY — Due to an earlier than expected leaf fall, along with continued staffing challenges, leaf pickup in the city of Hickory has been delayed. The Hickory Solid Waste Division appreciates residents' patience as Public Works crews continue their efforts to complete the work.

A revised leaf collection schedule has been created to assist Hickory residents with determining a more accurate pickup timeframe:

Northwest A — City limits on the west, North Center Street on the east, north of Norfolk Southern Railroad and south of 12th Avenue NW (Geitner Road), 6th Street NW, and 16th Avenue NW.

• First round: Completed

• Second round: Jan. 9-13

Northwest B — All of city limits north of 12th Avenue NW (Geitner Road), 6th Street NW, 16th Avenue NW, and west of North Center Street.

• First round: Completed

• Second round: Jan. 16-20

Southeast

• First round: Dec. 12-16

• Second round: Jan. 23-27

Southwest

• First round: Dec. 12-16

• Second round: Jan. 23-27

Northeast

• First round: Dec. 19 - Jan. 6

• Second round: Jan. 30 - Feb. 10

Tips to make leaf collection run smoother throughout the city of Hickory:

• Check the leaf pickup schedule online at https://www.hickorync.gov/leaf-collection.

• Rake all leaves to the curb by the quadrant’s first collection day. Trucks begin pickup in various areas of the quadrant to ensure efficient service. If leaves are placed to the curb after the first day, there is a risk that the leaves will not be collected during the scheduled time.

• Do not mow grass or blow leaves and other debris into the street, as it causes numerous issues.

• Keep leaves away from storm drains and out of the street to help prevent flooding and accidents during rain/snow/ice events.

• Never park your vehicle on a leaf pile. A hot exhaust system could catch the leaves on fire.

• Do not mix leaves with junk, trash, rocks, or brush (sticks), as this will damage equipment, delay collection, and potentially cause injury. Mixed piles may be deemed as contaminated and result in a specialized pickup and associated fees.

• Leaves in reusable, collapsible yard waste bags; clear plastic bags; or leaves in an easily handled open container, like a 32-gallon container marked Yard Waste, are collected weekly on citizens’ regular garbage day.

• Remember bagged leaves and yard waste must be placed in reusable yard waste bags, clear plastic bags, or easily handled 32-gallon open container so crews can distinguish it from junk and garbage.

• Use extreme caution when operating motor vehicles in the vicinity of leaf collection crews. The safety of both residents and the leaf crews depend on it.

Citizens are reminded that the city of Hickory collects leaves and yard waste all year long if the material is placed in reusable yard waste bags, clear plastic bags or 32-gallon open containers marked Yard Waste. These materials are collected weekly on their regular garbage collection day.

Clear plastic bags will be available for free throughout leaf season Hickory’s Public Services Complex located at 1441 Ninth Avenue NE. One roll of clear plastic bags will be given per visit to Hickory citizens residing within city limits.

For questions regarding garbage, recycling, yard waste, or leaf collection in the city of Hickory, call 828-323-7500.