Hickory announces parks and road closures due to flooding
Hickory announces parks and road closures due to flooding

A number of parks closed due to flooding, but some have reopened, the city of Hickory announce Thursday.

According to a press release from the city, Rotary-Geitner Park, Glenn Hilton and Henry Fork River Park, including all fields closed due to flooding. Geitner park and Glenn Hilton are reopened, but the lower part of Glenn Hilton remains closed to vehicle traffic, according to a press release from the city.

City of Hickory staff will evaluate conditions and assess any damage before reopening the parks, the release said.

Additionally, 13th Avenue Drive SE, between McDonald Parkway and Hobby Lobby, is closed due to flooding.

Updates will be posted on the city’s website and social media sites.

