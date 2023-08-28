NEWTON — Much hard work has been put in so guests can have fun when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens this week.

The 10 members of the event’s organizing board have worked most weekdays and weekends for months to prepare the fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton, for the opening day, Wednesday, Aug. 30. The fair runs through Monday, Sept. 4, which is Labor Day.

“You don’t start the week before the fair,” Gary Price, the fair board’s president and a longtime member of American Legion Post 48, said of the man-hours poured into the preparations. “A lot of them come over here when I’m not even here.”

Butch McIntyre, a fair board member and a Legionnaire, is one of the 10. A charter member of the Foothills Antique Power Association who attends its tractor shows, he said that the fair holds its own place in his heart.

“I get more satisfaction out of the fair and watching the kids … than I do out of the tractor club,” he said on a recent Saturday while taking a break from working on the grounds.

Price echoed the sentiment.

“It’s a lot of work,” he said, “but when you sit on this bench and see the kids come through, it’s all worthwhile.”

Much to do and see

The 110th fair will offer an impressive show. Most obvious will be the ride-lined midway operated by James H. Drew Exhibition of Augusta, Georgia. Price did not have a list of rides that would be available, but he did not appear worried that there would be enough of them.

“There’ll probably be in the neighborhood of 25 to 30,” he said. “He mixes them up every year, so he doesn’t bring the same rides every year.”

Children’s rides such as a train running on a circular track, a swaying pirate ship or revolving airplanes prove popular, but a longtime staple still thrills many young guests.

“A lot of kids like the merry-go-round,” Price said.

Displays at the Craft Barn also are a draw, offering entrants the chance to vie for coveted blue first-place ribbons. Eight categories of items can be entered. They are:

• Fruits and vegetables.

• Canned foods.

• Culinary arts, which includes breads and desserts.

• Flowers.

• Homemade clothing.

• House furnishings, which range from antiques to homemade quilts to monogramming to crochet works.

• Amateur arts and crafts.

• Field crops.

The arts and crafts, culinary arts, flower, and field crops contests each offer two divisions, one for children through age 15 and the other for adults and children ages 16 and 17, the fair’s guidebook says.

Nearby will be a sawmill that uses antique equipment to cut tree trunks into usable boards, and near it, youngsters will show their prize hogs, cows, goats, chickens and lambs in the Livestock Barn.

The Exhibition Hall will feature displays by local businesses and groups. One of the highlights will be the Veterans Wall sponsored by Post 48.

Still more to enjoy

Of course, there also will be live entertainment. Cycle Circus Live leads this year’s program, the fair guidebook says, offering “the largest FMX freestyle entertainment show of its kind in the world today.”

“You will be blown away by the combination of high-tech pyrotechnics, music and lighting,” the book says. “You will be left sitting on the edge of your seat in disbelief at what you are witnessing.”

Other entertainers include performer John Norris, Lew-E’s Comedy Circus and, on Labor Day, The Little Roy and Lizzie Show.

The fair ends with a bang most nights, with fireworks shows set for Aug. 31 through Sept. 3.

The guidebook also emphasizes that the fair is a family-friendly and safe event. Law-enforcement officers and paramedics patrol the fairgrounds, and liquor, drugs and firearms are prohibited. Vehicles cannot be parked within the fairground fence.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 2-4, Price said.

Admission is $5 for everyone on opening day and for seniors age 55 and older and military veterans on Sept. 1. On other days, admission is $10 for adults and children ages 13 to 17; $5 for children ages 7 to 12; and free through age 6.

Rides are priced separately, and each requires several tickets. Single tickets are $1.25. An unlimited ride package is available for $20 from 5 p.m. to close Aug. 30-31; $25 from 5 p.m. to close Sept. 1; and $30 Sept. 2-4.

Discounts also are available for large ticket purchases. They are: 120 tickets for $100, a $50 savings; 55 tickets for $50, an $18.75 savings; and 21 tickets for $20, a $6.25 savings.

Not just the fair

When the fair closes and the rides are gone, the site is anything but empty and quiet for the rest of the year.

Local churches gave away backpacks filled with school supplies to students on Saturday, Aug. 18, Price said. After a storm whipped across Catawba County earlier in the month, Duke Energy trucks staged at the fairgrounds awaiting repair assignments. Hinkel-Alley Field, a meticulously maintained diamond at the rear of the fairgrounds, hosts Post 48 and Catawba Valley Community College’s home baseball games and high school Easter and post-season tournaments. Catawba County held a hazardous waste collection day there earlier in the year.

All these uses are allowed for free as community services, Price said.

Then, there is the ever-ongoing work at the site. Alongside Price and McIntyre work the fair board’s eight other members: Dexter Sprouse, Zane Stilwell, Allen Caldwell, John Hardin, Gary LaFone, Danny Brittain, Dennis Huffman and Wilson Sigmon.

Their efforts include mowing the grounds, painting buildings, patching and striping pavement, and doing electrical and plumbing work in the weeks running up to the fair.

“You’ve constantly got maintenance going on,” Price said.