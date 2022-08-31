Hickory American Legion Fair runs today through Labor Day

The Hickory American Legion Fair kicks off today with rides, food, games, music, exhibitions, fireworks and more.

Fair workers and inspectors were out Tuesday setting up rides and making sure they were ready to go out.

Out by the craft barns, it took two men lifting and a third operating a tractor to move the large pumpkin belonging to Claremont resident Jonathan Edwards, 75, from the back of a pickup truck into Agricultural Craft Barn.

Edwards is glad to be bringing a pumpkin back to the fair after a hiatus of around 30 years.

Regarding the process for growing the pumpkin, Edwards said: “You can’t just put it out there and leave it. You’ve got to make sure it gets plenty of water all the time and try to clean it out best you could. That’s about it.”

This year’s fair, which is the 109th annual event, will run through Labor Day.