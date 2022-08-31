 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory American Legion Fair runs today through Labor Day

The Hickory American Legion Fair kicks off today with rides, food, games, music, exhibitions, fireworks and more.

Fair workers and inspectors were out Tuesday setting up rides and making sure they were ready to go out.

Out by the craft barns, it took two men lifting and a third operating a tractor to move the large pumpkin belonging to Claremont resident Jonathan Edwards, 75, from the back of a pickup truck into Agricultural Craft Barn.

Edwards is glad to be bringing a pumpkin back to the fair after a hiatus of around 30 years.

Regarding the process for growing the pumpkin, Edwards said: “You can’t just put it out there and leave it. You’ve got to make sure it gets plenty of water all the time and try to clean it out best you could. That’s about it.”

This year’s fair, which is the 109th annual event, will run through Labor Day.

Hickory American Legion Fair

Schedule: Aug. 31 through Sept. 5; Opens at 5 p.m. from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, at noon on Sept. 3 and Sept. 5 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 4

Location: Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave, Newton

Cost: Admission is $10 for people ages 13 and older, $5 for children ages 7 to 12 and free for children ages 6 and younger.

Ride tickets are $1.25 a piece with various ride deals available ranging from $20 to $100. 

Admission for veterans and seniors is only $5 beginning at 5 p.m. Sept. 2.

For more information: To learn more about fair events, attractions, pricing and more, visit hickoryfair.com. 

