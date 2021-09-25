Hickory airport sees growth in cargo, App State flights

Hickory residents who have observed heavier air traffic over Hickory are not imagining things.

Hickory Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller said the Hickory Regional Airport has seen more cargo plane flights in recent months.

“We get a flight almost daily of these large cargo flights,” Miller said. “It actually stopped a month ago for two or three weeks but now they’ve started back.”

Miller said city officials heard that the cargo coming in was for local businesses.

He said the uptick in flights has been good for the city because of the revenue it receives from selling fuel and helping unload cargo.

The airport is also being used to handle more travel for Appalachian State sports.

He said the airport is expecting around eight flights serving App State games, a combination of the App State teams going to away games and challengers coming to face App State.

“We have talked to the App State leadership and we’ve become a good option for them,” Miller said.

City leaders have been setting their sights on expansion at the airport.