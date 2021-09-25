Hickory airport sees growth in cargo, App State flights

Hickory residents who have observed heavier air traffic over Hickory are not imagining things.
Hickory Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller said the Hickory Regional Airport has seen more cargo plane flights in recent months.
“We get a flight almost daily of these large cargo flights,” Miller said. “It actually stopped a month ago for two or three weeks but now they’ve started back.”
Miller said city officials heard that the cargo coming in was for local businesses.
He said the uptick in flights has been good for the city because of the revenue it receives from selling fuel and helping unload cargo.
The airport is also being used to handle more travel for Appalachian State sports.
He said the airport is expecting around eight flights serving App State games, a combination of the App State teams going to away games and challengers coming to face App State.
“We have talked to the App State leadership and we’ve become a good option for them,” Miller said.
City leaders have been setting their sights on expansion at the airport.
In March, Hickory entered into an agreement with Burke County for the construction of a new 12,000-square-foot hangar.
Miller said the city is supposed to receive bids for the construction of the hangar next week and expects to bring the matter before the Hickory City Council in October.
Longer-term plans for the airport include the addition of more hangars and the shuttering of the airport’s short runway while the length of the longer runway is increased from 6,400 feet to 7,000 feet.
Another ambition: returning commercial service to the airport.
Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said in March the airport has maintained the certification needed for that service. Miller said the airport has a contract tower with a connection to Atlanta.
“So we’re set up to do that,” Miller said. “We just need the right airline to come in that we can serve and provide that benefit to the citizens of Hickory.”