Not everyone has a box of cereal signed by actor Bill Murray, but 13-year-old Brayden Frasure does.

Frasure, a Hickory native, had a role in Wes Anderson's newest film "Asteroid City" alongside Murray and other well-known actors including Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson. Frasure turned 13 while the crew was filming in Spain.

“We actually have the same birthday, so (Bill Murray) was like, ‘Well if I had known it was your birthday, I’d have given you a present,’” Frasure said. “So, he found a box of Kellogg’s cereal, signed it and gave it to me. So, I have this stale, Bill Murray Kellogg's cereal which I’ll forever keep.”

Frasure said, “I thought I was just going to have a casual birthday, and here (the production team) comes with balloons and cakes and everything, and I just felt so appreciated.”

In the film, the young red-haired, freckled actor plays a character called Billy. On Thursday night, Frasure celebrated his first big role with his local agency, Connections Modeling & Talent Agency, and loved ones at a red carpet event at the AMC theater in Hickory.

On the set, Frasure said actress Maya Hawke was encouraging to him and his fellow child-actors. Frasure said Hawke told them every day that they were going to do great. Hawke is probably best known for her role as Robin Buckley in the TV show "Stranger Things."

Frasure has also had roles in the 2017 film “A Happening of Monumental Proportions,” the 2019 film “Peel,” and the game show “Child Support.”

Frasure landed this role by auditioning with a self-tape. He recalls the studio calling him back seven times in one day, asking him to do something new each time.

When he got the part, Frasure said he was excited. “I was running off the walls. I felt like I had just taken some energy drink and was running around (and) jumping for joy. That was the best moment of my life, I was so happy.”

Frasure’s entertainment career began at 4, on a rodeo stage.

“Funny story,” Frasure said. “We were at a rodeo of all places, and they had a dance competition, and I didn’t stop dancing. The clown had to literally drag me off the stage because I wanted to dance.” Frasure said his mother realized then that he liked to entertain. From there, they partnered with Connections Modeling & Talent Agency.

Currently, Frasure said his goal is to, “never not be working, because I love acting so much.”