Hickory accepts applications for nonprofit CDBG funds

HICKORY — The city of Hickory is now accepting applications for nonprofit Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The funds are used for grants for public services programs that benefit low- and moderate-income people in the city of Hickory in support of its housing and community development goals.

Previous recipients have received funding to support organizations that feed and shelter the homeless, support those with HIV/AIDS, provide tutoring services for low- to moderate-income youth, and other public service activities.

The city anticipates funding up to $40,000 in its 2023-2024 Annual Action Plan for Community Development activities. Successful applicants would expect to receive grants between $5,000 and $15,000. All grants will be dependent on the actual allocation received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and City Council approval.

Public meetings to learn more about the city’s Community Development Block Grant programs and the grant application requirements will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Z. Ann Hoyle Community Room at the Ridgeview Branch Library (706 First St. SW) and on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Julian G. Whitener Municipal Building (76 North Center St.).

Applications are available online at https://www.hickorync.gov/community-development and must be submitted and received in the Community Development Division by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

For more information, contact Karen Dickerson in the Community Development Division at 828-323-7414.