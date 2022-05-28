HHS senior awarded journalism scholarship

HICKORY — Lauren Lyerly, 18, a graduating senior at Hickory High (HHS), aspires to be a corresponding, broadcast journalist.

Therefore, it seems natural that she is the winner of a broadcast journalism scholarship from WKBC Radio in North Wilkesboro.

As one of 17 students from the surrounding area who competed for the $5,000 scholarship, Lyerly will use the scholarship to help with expenses at Appalachian State University. Her application was judged on overall grade point average (GPA), a 500-word essay, references, and her interest to pursue broadcast journalism.

“I am passionate about reading, research and writing — and delivering the integrity of a news story, providing a safe place for people to share their voice,” said Lyerly.

A self-admitted “curious” person, Lyerly stated that her classroom questions often lead into full class discussions. “My inquisitive nature seems to ignite a natural instinct to ask questions and inquire for deeper responses,” she said.

Lyerly’s winning essay included some personal perspectives, reflective of her view on today’s world and her desire to provide a communication outlet for community citizens. “I believe that a motivated, ethical journalist can reach a lot of people and hold a lot of power in today’s society,” she said.

“My involvement in Key Club and my community reinforced my love for journalism in that I have been able to deliver amazing stories about real human beings who have led amazing lives and hold significant, decisive, and sometimes controversial views. In my opinion that is what journalism is all about, sharing the stories of others and connecting people through astonishing or emotional anecdotes and information,” said Lyerly.

When not pursuing her journalistic passions, Lyerly plays the cello with the HHS orchestra, the Youth Symphony, and also for her church, Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory. She is president of the HHS Key Club and she also runs cross-country. She still manages to squeeze in time to walk her rescue-dog, Lady.

Lyerly credits her single mom, Heather Lyerly, for encouraging her to make the right decisions. “My mom tells me to give everything my heart and soul — to provide my best efforts to all endeavors,” she said.

Lyerly is also thankful to Hickory High teacher, Robin Chicelli, who guided her with the school’s Key Club and provided tutoring assistance in math. And Lyerly wanted to thank HHS teacher, Sally Ross, for sharing her musical talents in leading the school’s orchestra.

“My curiosity, love for service, and courage to speak in front of others — have motivated me to pursue a career in the broadcast journalism field. I am thankful to WKBC Radio 97.3 FM in North Wilkesboro for awarding me with a scholarship that will help me to achieve my dreams,” said Lyerly.