By the end of the year, 50-year-old licensed general contractor and Appalachian State University lecturer Rob Howard plans to have 11 small houses built on 1.25 acres of land across from Granite Falls Brewing Company in Caldwell County.

The houses range from 800 square feet to 1,400 square feet, he said.

The concept is called a pocket neighborhood, Howard said. The houses will all face the center of the property, where there will be a grassy yard for the residents of Duke Street Cottages to share.

“The idea is, you’re trying to create a sense of community that has kind of been lost in suburbia for the most part,” Howard said.

Howard’s passion is affordable, sustainable housing, he said, which are both qualities he strives for with Duke Street Cottages.

Howard has been in the construction business since 2001, when he took a job as the construction manager for Catawba Valley Habitat for Humanity, he said.

“I often joke that I’ve never built a house to code, which sounds funny to hear a builder say, but I’ve always tried to build it better than that,” Howard said. “We often joke that a code-built home is the worst home you can build by law. I feel like we can do better, so my goal is to try and build as sustainable (as possible).”

Howard broke down his definition of sustainable homes as homes that are energy-efficient but comfortable. One aspect of a comfortable home is insulation that allows occupants to easily heat or cool the space without setting the thermostat to extremes, which racks up a high energy bill, Howard said.

Howard said his target market with Duke Street Cottages is one- to two-person households.

“It’s both ends of the spectrum: it’s (for) first-time homebuyers, but also retirees, or folks close to retirement, who want to downsize,” Howard said.

Howard and his family live in one of the two-story homes, he said.

“We absolutely love it. We downsized, (and) we’re at a third of the square footage that we had … which obviously is an adjustment for anybody,” Howard said. “I guess I feel like we should test these things on ourselves before we test them on other people, but we’re really happy with it.”

The rest of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What inspired the project?

I went to an innovative housing summit in Atlanta back in 2018 hosted by a nonprofit called MicroLife Institute. The keynote speaker was an architect from the Seattle area named Ross Chapin. He had written a book called “Pocket Neighborhoods.” I actually got to meet him and get a signed copy of his book after his keynote address. After reading the book, I was really inspired to build one myself.

What has been your greatest challenge?

Trying to get financing for a development like this is very difficult. So, unless you’re sitting on a ton of cash — which I’m not — or you’ve got a bunch of investors behind you — which I don’t — then you’re going to the bank. It’s way harder to get financing for the infrastructure that’s required to make legal lots to build on. You can go get a construction loan if you’ve got a buyer, and that’s why I’m having to pre-sell most of these houses, because most banks are still not doing speculative construction loans. I finally found a bank after going through like a dozen who would give me two speculative construction loans at a time. So, to me, financing for trying to create affordable housing opportunities is just really hard to come by.

Best advice and who gave it?

My dad is kind of infamous for his sayings. Sometimes they drive you insane, but they stick in your head and you can’t get them out, especially when you’ve been hearing them for 50 years. He always liked to say, “Work smarter not harder.” I’ve got a lot of friends in my professional network who like to recommend books to each other. (The book “Who not How,” by Dan Sullivan) is kind of along that same thought of working smarter not harder. It’s really about realizing what you’re good at and what you’re not. If you’re not good at something, you have a choice: you can either try to figure out how to do it yourself, which has been my MO most of my life, but it’s draining because it’s not necessarily something you’re gifted at. The other option is you surround yourself with people who are good at those things and actually enjoy them. You’re basically building a team. So, in other words, why are you asking yourself how to do something? You should be asking yourself, “Who can help me do that?”

How do you want to be remembered?

Ultimately, I feel like the way you leave a legacy in the world is by trying to have a positive influence on other people. Obviously, that starts at home with your own family, but I feel like I’ve had the opportunity to influence a lot of lives through my work at Habitat for Humanity. And not just the homeowners that we were building houses for, but also the volunteers that came out and worked on the houses on the jobsite. And, of course, in the classroom. I get to influence 50 to 80 students a semester. I feel like I have a front row seat to the best and the brightest that are getting ready to hit the workforce. And, hopefully, (I can) give them a different perspective rather than just the traditional, capitalistic view of, “I want to go out here and get a good-paying job, make lots of money and buy lots of stuff.” To me, that’s not how you win in life. It’s more about making a difference in the world. On the planet itself, but I think more importantly, on the people who occupy the planet.