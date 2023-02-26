Some days, William Armstrong clocks in at 8 a.m. and stays on the job until 9 p.m.

That’s the schedule required as he strives to implement changes as a 24-year-old, African American man who also happens to be the Town of Brookford’s new police chief.

Armstrong understood the challenges before he took the job in January. He worked part-time for two years in Brookford while he was employed full-time at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Armstrong added that he was well acquainted with the town and the citizens, so he was comfortable applying to lead the department.

Armstrong is the only full-time officer in Brookford. He works with nine part-time officers. Armstrong said he hopes to have at least two full-time officers within the next two years.

“I’d like to eventually get it to where we have more coverage,” Armstrong said. “So that when you call 911 somebody from the Brookford Police Department responds and we’re working our own investigations and wrecks.”

Along with growing the department, Armstrong said he wants to streamline some practices. “When I came in everything was completely paper copies,” Armstrong said. “We were operating pretty old school.”

Small-town police departments face limited funding, Armstrong said. Armstrong is requesting a $25,000 grant from the N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission for new equipment. If approved, the money will be used to purchase five vests, five computers and five radios.

Armstrong said the department has spent about $2,000 on two new vests. He said the new vests can be used to carry equipment.

Armstrong also wants the department to be more involved with the community, with officers taking part in more Brookford events. He said creating more social media posts to keep citizens updated is another goal.

Police officers in Brookford will be getting new uniforms, possibly by the end of the year, Armstrong said.

Armstrong pulled out a cellphone and held up a picture of the design for a new shoulder patch. The patch design features a bear in the center with the Blue Ridge Mountains in the background. At the bottom of the patch are pine trees and the North Carolina state flag. The patch reads, “Police Brookford,” across the top.

“(Armstrong) has been hard at work ever since he started,” Brookford Town Councilman Charles Bargsley said. “(The town council) told him we would back him with whatever he needs. We want our police department to be bigger and stronger.”

Armstrong has worked in law enforcement since July of 2019, he said. He started his career at the Statesville Police Department then went to work at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with overseeing a police department, Armstrong is working to obtain a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Columbia Southern University. He said he is scheduled to finish school in October.

Bargsley said the Brookford Town Council felt Armstrong was a good fit as police chief because he is familiar with the area and the citizens know him. Bargsley acknowledged that Armstrong is young and added that he hopes Armstrong will be able to stay with the department for a long time.

Armstrong said he is the first African American police chief in Brookford. He said it is an amazing opportunity. Armstrong said the number of African American males in law enforcement is low. He attributed that to past experiences with law enforcement and area demographics.

“Most of us don’t really get into law enforcement, let alone to be the chief,” Armstrong said. “It’s a blessing. So, I hope that I can bridge that gap and hopefully pave the way so we can see a lot more people following their dream like I did.”

A law enforcement career was something Armstrong had in mind from an early age, he said.

“The biggest thing that I love about law enforcement is we have the opportunity to really change someone’s life,” Armstrong said. “What we do is extremely important.”

When Armstrong was 5, he met Ray Ollis, who was an off-duty officer working security at Skateland in Hickory, Armstrong said. Armstrong said he would see Ollis frequently at Skateland and always had law enforcement questions for Ollis. Ollis is currently a captain with the Brookford police.

“(Ollis) touched my life and changed my life,” Armstrong said. “By being a good supportive friend and a mentor to me growing up, along with several other officers. It made me want to do this job. I saw the power that you really have to change someone’s life.”

Armstrong added that his mother has been his biggest supporter through every struggle.