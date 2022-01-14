Here's a look at some of the government offices to be closed for MLK Day

On Monday, the nation will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. Libraries, the post office and recreation centers are among the many government operations that will be closed for the day.

Hickory city offices will be closed Monday. Hickory offices will reopen on Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m., a news release from the City of Hickory said. Hickory’s Solid Waste collection services will operate on a normal schedule, the release said.

Libraries in the City of Hickory will be closed, including the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, the release said. Administrative offices and all recreation centers in Hickory will be closed on Monday. Parks are open 365 days a year, the release said.

Catawba County government offices will be closed Monday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.

The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open, McCauley said.

All Catawba County Library System branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed Monday and will reopen the next day, McCauley said.