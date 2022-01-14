Here's a look at some of the government offices to be closed for MLK Day

On Monday, the nation will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. Libraries, the post office and recreation centers are among the many government operations that will be closed for the day.
Hickory city offices will be closed Monday. Hickory offices will reopen on Jan. 18 at 8:30 a.m., a news release from the City of Hickory said. Hickory’s Solid Waste collection services will operate on a normal schedule, the release said.
Libraries in the City of Hickory will be closed, including the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, the release said. Administrative offices and all recreation centers in Hickory will be closed on Monday. Parks are open 365 days a year, the release said.
Catawba County government offices will be closed Monday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said.
The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open, McCauley said.
All Catawba County Library System branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed Monday and will reopen the next day, McCauley said.
Catawba County Public Health will be closed on Monday. StarMed will remain open for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the public health building, McCauley said.
The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will be open Monday. The Blackburn Construction & Demolition Landfill will be closed on Jan. 17. The Blackburn Solid Waste & Recycling Convenience Center will be open on Jan. 17. All other convenience centers (Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford) are closed on Mondays, McCauley said.
The Catawba County Animal Shelter is closed on Mondays, McCauley said.
Newton city offices and recreation centers will be closed on Monday. Parks will remain open. Sanitation collection will continue on a normal schedule, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.
Caldwell County offices, including the library and convenience sites, will be closed on Monday, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.
Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed. Sanitation services will not operate on Monday. Garbage that is normally collected on Mondays will be picked up on Wednesday. All other household garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. The recycling center on Pennton Avenue will be closed Monday, according to the city’s website.
Alexander County government offices will be closed on Monday, according to the county’s website. Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed on Monday, according to the town’s website.
All non-essential federal offices will be close on Jan. 17, according to www.federalpay.org.
All United States Post Offices will be closed on Jan. 17, according to www.usps.com.