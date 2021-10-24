Herbs can ward off evil spirits this Halloween (but may attract cats)

‘By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”
Halloween is creeping up on us. If you have already strung your garlic to wear around your neck, but are still worrying about things that go bump in the night, here are a few garden tips to help you through this haunted time of year.
Blue flowers keep evil spirits away, but since it is getting late in the season to find blue flowers, you can use alfalfa, which can be found at your local salad bar.
The herb, fennel, was hung above doors to ward off evil spirits, and seeds stuffed in keyholes would keep ghosts out. Sleep with St. John’s Wort (hypericum) under your pillow to ward off evil spells. Grow catnip near your door and it will attract good spirits, along with every cat in the neighborhood.
Chamomile can be used to remove curses. A garland of marigolds hung over windows and doors will keep evil from entering.
A bag of dill, worn over the heart, will ward off the “evil eye.” Wearing yarrow around your neck will repel witches, and rosemary in your hair will keep away evil and nightmares.
If you are having a bonfire this Halloween, burn cedar wood to drive off evil spirits and a cross made from Mountain Ash twigs and tied with red string will charm against witchcraft and lightning. The leaves, on a branch of a Willow tree, will sting spirits. Plant hydrangeas around the house or put their flowers in vases to reverse a hex.
If you have a gazing ball in your garden, put it near your front door on All Hallow’s Eve. Legend has it that if a passing witch nears your door, she will look at the gazing ball and be unable to tear her gaze way from herself, thus capturing her spirit.
Make sure you have the herb peppermint on hand for any trick-or-treaters who may have a stomachache from eating too much candy and for those parents who raid the treat bags after the kids go to bed.
Happy Halloween.
Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.