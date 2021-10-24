Herbs can ward off evil spirits this Halloween (but may attract cats)

‘By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”

Halloween is creeping up on us. If you have already strung your garlic to wear around your neck, but are still worrying about things that go bump in the night, here are a few garden tips to help you through this haunted time of year.

Blue flowers keep evil spirits away, but since it is getting late in the season to find blue flowers, you can use alfalfa, which can be found at your local salad bar.

The herb, fennel, was hung above doors to ward off evil spirits, and seeds stuffed in keyholes would keep ghosts out. Sleep with St. John’s Wort (hypericum) under your pillow to ward off evil spells. Grow catnip near your door and it will attract good spirits, along with every cat in the neighborhood.

Chamomile can be used to remove curses. A garland of marigolds hung over windows and doors will keep evil from entering.

A bag of dill, worn over the heart, will ward off the “evil eye.” Wearing yarrow around your neck will repel witches, and rosemary in your hair will keep away evil and nightmares.