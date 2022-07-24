Her murals bring the Bible to life: The brush strokes of Audrey Sherrill are carrying on a family tradition

You might remember Audrey Sherrill. The Hickory resident was featured in the Hickory Daily Record in 2013 after completing an amazing mural at Mountain Grove Baptist Church in Mountain View.

Titled “Faith,” the 12-by-8-foot painting is Audrey’s interpretation of the story in the gospel of Matthew, describing Jesus walking on the water and the disciple Peter’s attempt to do the same. When the wind frightens him, Peter begins to sink. Jesus reaches out his hand and catches the panicked Peter, gently admonishing him for his lack of faith.

Nine years have slipped by since that story ran, and it turns out Audrey didn’t let “Faith” be her only contribution to the walls of Mountain Grove Baptist. “Love” followed “Faith,” and “Share” followed “Love.” “Share” took the longest to complete partly due to the painting’s large number of characters but also because Audrey temporarily halted work to complete a life-size Jesus on the back wall of the church’s baptistry. It’s titled “Come.”

“I just felt led to make sure the baptistry had its painting sooner than later,” Audrey explained.

When I met Audrey and her husband Corky a couple of weeks ago, Audrey and I began our visit by talking about her grandmother and mother. Said Audrey, “My grandmother was Minnie Reinhardt.” That name rang a bell. Then Audrey said, “They called her Catawba County’s Grandma Moses,” “they” being newspaper writers. Aha! The folk artist from Vale, who, using oils, painted landscapes from memory — bygone scenes such as farm work. “Life in the late 1800s, early 1900s,” Audrey offered, adding that her grandmother “started painting in her 80s after cataract surgery.”

“My mother is Arie Reinhardt Taylor,” Audrey continued. “She’s 101. Most artists are really good at one medium. My mother, she was good at all of them.” Arie, a folk artist who began painting in her 30s, no longer puts brush to canvass, but she continues to crochet every day “for the church,” said Audrey, listing items such as baby blankets and caps “to be taken to the underprivileged in West Virginia.”

“Arie painted thousands of pictures,” said Audrey. Many of them appear in Arie’s book, “The Catawba Valley: Remembered,” which Audrey assisted with. “It took us two years,” Audrey reported. “She’d tell stories, and she had the pictures.” Audrey recorded the narrative for each painting.

The book, which I’m sorry to say is no longer available, is stunning — an art and history exhibition between hard covers. A few of my favorites are “Hart Square,” “Picking Cotton,” and “Moonshiners.” Arie had moonshining uncles. From the book: “One day the sheriff came and caught one of my uncles. He asked them before they took him to prison if he could finish eating lunch. They said sure, they would wait on the porch. About 30 minutes went by and one said to the other, ‘He’s taking a long time to eat.’ When they went to check on him, all they found was an empty room with the window raised up.”

With the exception of a couple of pieces, Arie sold all her work. Her painting, “The Family Reunion,” hangs at the Hickory Museum of Art, as do some of Minnie’s paintings.

Minnie was untrained; Arie and Audrey took some classes at Catawba Valley Community College, “but Arie was really self-taught,” Audrey pointed out. She, on the other hand, earned an associate’s degree in commercial art and in the 1970s and ’80s took many classes at CVCC under portrait artist William “Bill” Early.

That’s what Audrey does really well: She paints people. Had Audrey lived before cameras were invented, women and men would have clamored to sit for her. She renders faces in a way that offers more than appearances. Onlookers see personalities, dispositions.

For her work as portrait artist, Audrey uses photos. She did the same for the Mountain Grove Baptist murals. For most, she asked adults and children, when necessary for a particular mural, to wear costumes of Audrey’s choosing and pose the way Audrey intended her characters to look in the murals. She snapped photos of the staged models, and with the help of technology, she manipulated the photos until they were exactly what she wanted.

In other words, just about every character in the Mountain Grove Baptist murals has the face of someone who attends or used to attend Mountain Grove.

For backgrounds, she relied on imagination, photographs, and pictures she found online. Sometimes she combined the best of two or more worlds. For example, for the painting of Jesus behind the baptistry, Audrey fused two people. Another instance is the background of “Love,” which illustrates Jesus’ statement, “Let the little children come to me.” Audrey used a photo she’d taken in Rome and a picture she found of a location in Jerusalem.

She said her photographs were her “sketches.”

Working three days a week, three or four hours per day in 2013, Audrey completed “Faith” in nine months. As for how the church reacted to it, “I was blown away by their support,” she offered, “so I thought I’d do another.”

In about the same amount of time, she finished “Love” in 2015.

Something extra special was happening each time Audrey worked on a mural. According to folks who shared with her what they’d witnessed on Sunday mornings, children around 8 or 9 years of age were stopping at whichever mural was in progress to see the headway Audrey had made the previous week. The kids would stand in the hall, examining the additions and discussing the developments.

“Share” took two years because, as I said, this portrayal of the gospel story of the Feeding of the Five Thousand includes a large number of characters, and Audrey stopped midway to paint the life-size Jesus on the wall behind the baptistry. She finished “Share” in 2020.

There’s one more mural brewing in Audrey’s mind, one she believes should be first as people enter the church’s education wing: John the Baptist baptizing Jesus. But she’s having trouble with John’s outfit, she explained: where to find it. “I cannot paint unless I see it,” she insisted, and she likes to create realistic characters. John wore a camel hair outer garment. Audrey hopes someone will email her to say they have a camel hair coat she can borrow.

Some parting notes:

Every portrait of Jesus is different because Audrey used different models, including her son, Scott Bowman of Hickory, for the Jesus in “Faith.”

Audrey had to erect barriers around murals in progress because oils take a long time to dry, and she was finding evidence of fingers being pressed into her work and then smeared.

Former Lenoir-Rhyne University pastor, the Rev. Andrew Weisner, who filled an interim position at Mountain Grove Baptist at one time, has repeat appearances among the murals.

In naming the three murals and the life-size Jesus, Audrey chose one-word titles because, as she said, “These are all things the Bible tells us to do.”

And finally, a resting dog appears in “Share.”

For more information or to see prints of Arie’s paintings that are available for purchase, visit www.angelfire.com. Email Audrey at jagartist@yahoo.com.