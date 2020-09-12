Henry River Mill Village renovations move along after busy summer

Property owner Calvin Reyes agreed. “It’s been ridiculous,” he said. “We did 100 tours during the week of July 4th — and that number doesn’t include all of the kids that came through.”

Money from ticket sales and special events benefit the preservation and pay for renovation of the structures on the property. Although Reyes had to cancel two fundraising events this year, he says it hasn’t hurt the nonprofit.

“We adapted with giving free admission to kids beginning in March when schools shut down and we got more attention with 'The Hunger Games' prequel release this summer,” Reyes explained. “We’re going into fall with more cash than we had when we did our events in years past.”

Reyes said the first house renovations should be completed later this year. “We started renovating our first house about a month ago, so we’ll see how that turns out,” he said. “It’s our goal to have this one done by the middle of October.”

Reyes said renovations on seven other houses could begin as early as January 2021. “If all goes well, and it seems to be coming in on budget — knock on wood — then we’ll be able to secure the next seven houses and be open by next summer,” he said.