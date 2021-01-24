Henry River Mill Village house gets makeover

In 2017, Calvin Reyes said his goal was to renovate the Henry River Mill Village property.

“There were a lot of people in the beginning who told us all the ways why it couldn’t be done, and they’re probably way smarter than we are and have way more experience in developing properties than we do. I think the ignorance is what helped us,” Reyes said. “We just pushed through it. It’s too important not to.”

His vision for the property is beginning to take form with the recent renovation of House 12. “We knew it was going to be beautiful when finished, but the transformation still wows me,” he admitted. “This house is probably way nicer than anything anyone that grew up in this village ever imagined — I worried about that when we started. But now I think about it like, don’t these stories deserve that?”

Reyes and his team began working on the house in August 2020. They stabilized the foundation, moved a family of vultures out, added bead board and a decor that tells the history of the families that once called the village home.