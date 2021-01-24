Henry River Mill Village house gets makeover

In 2017, Calvin Reyes said his goal was to renovate the Henry River Mill Village property.
“There were a lot of people in the beginning who told us all the ways why it couldn’t be done, and they’re probably way smarter than we are and have way more experience in developing properties than we do. I think the ignorance is what helped us,” Reyes said. “We just pushed through it. It’s too important not to.”
His vision for the property is beginning to take form with the recent renovation of House 12. “We knew it was going to be beautiful when finished, but the transformation still wows me,” he admitted. “This house is probably way nicer than anything anyone that grew up in this village ever imagined — I worried about that when we started. But now I think about it like, don’t these stories deserve that?”
Reyes and his team began working on the house in August 2020. They stabilized the foundation, moved a family of vultures out, added bead board and a decor that tells the history of the families that once called the village home.
“We tried to keep as much of the historic accuracy as we could while making it new,” Reyes said. “What’s really crazy is that we didn’t change the floor plan. To think it is the exact same floor plan that the house had when we started but feel and look and operate so differently just shows the flexibility of historical places and how they can be brought up to modern-day use.”
The goal was to keep the integrity of the house intact. “We wanted to make sure these houses always carried the stories of the families who lived here,” he said.
“That way when you visit these houses, it doesn’t feel like just another historical home — you feel the lives of the people who called it home. Otherwise, they are just a bunch of wooden structures,” he continued. “They are meaningless without the families and the stories that are tied to them.”
House 12 is dedicated to Amandie Lynn, known as Mandy. She was born in 1897 and eventually would work at the mill as a winder, making $1 an hour in 1960. She was well known in the village for her quilts, kindness, and baking.
To honor Mandy and her family, the house is decorated with buttons, quilts, large wooden spools that she would have used at the mill, and other items. “The house is full of Easter eggs (clues to the home's history),” Reyes said. “If you stay in here long enough, you’ll start to see more and more details. Everything in this house was chosen for a specific reason.”
Reyes’ mother and wife, Elaine Namour and Melissa Reyes respectively, refurbished and repurposed items found in the Company Store and around the property to decorate House 12 with. A few of these projects include repurposing a sewing table into a sink and making a lampshade out of wooden spools.
For the sake of integrity, Reyes took scraps of wallpaper found in the house and tried to find the pattern for sale. When he was unable to find it, he recreated the design. The wallpaper, light pink with roses, can now be found within House 12.
“Families would put up wallpaper on the walls as a way to insulate their homes,” Reyes explained. “It took a long time to recreate it, but in the end it was well worth it.”
Reyes knew his goal had been accomplished when Anita Brittain saw the outside of House 12. Brittain was born and raised at Henry River Mill Village, and has worked with Reyes in his efforts to preserve the property.
“She said it looks exactly like how she remembered — that’s just from looking at it from the outside,” he said. “To know that we accomplished this, it feels good. I’m ready to do the next one.”
With one renovation completed, there are 19 other houses waiting. “I’ll probably die trying, but the plan is to renovate all of them,” Reyes laughed.
“Our goal is to make the district look historically accurate from the outside,” he continued. “Even though House 12 looks very different right now because it’s white and the rest of the houses are abandoned, eventually they will all look like the outside of House 12.”
If you are interested in contributing to preserving the property, visit www.henryrivermillvillage.com.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.