Helping folks is nothing new for library

Recently I was appointed to Catawba County’s Library Board of Trustees. With six other members, I serve in an advisory capacity. My first meeting was Aug. 11. I got the inside scoop about all that’s been going on and will be going on in the Catawba County Library System, which consists of the Main Library in Newton, six branches, and one on wheels known as Library to Go.
When the opportunity to serve Catawba County this way was presented to me, I barely hesitated, the barely part due to my concern that maybe I wasn’t qualified. I suppose most of us ask ourselves if we’ve got what it takes to tackle really important missions. The rest of me — probably 99% — was excited for two reasons: One, the Catawba County Library System is awesome, working with and providing for the community in a myriad of caring, useful, necessary ways; second, Director Suzanne White is just as awesome as the library system she oversees. Well, as luck would have it, Suzanne is retiring at the end of this month. If I were texting you, I’d add a long list of sad faces after that sentence.
But, the Main Library and its branches aren’t going anywhere, and they will continue offering exemplary services thanks to Suzanne, who, working with the Library Board of Trustees, Catawba County management and government, the library system’s staff, and the community (whew! that’s a lot of folks to answer to, bless Suzanne’s heart), has overseen the placement of people and services that will continue chugging along like the well-oiled machine they comprise.
Assistant library director Siobhan Loendorf will be running the show until a new director is in place. It was Siobhan who wrote the 11-page grant that is funding something so needed at the Main Library, a means to truly help people in crisis. I was amazed (as I always am when the library, yet again, comes up with a way to be of tremendous benefit to the county) to learn about the Community Navigator project.
From the grant’s abstract: “The library will partner with Appalachian State University to host interns from the [Department] of Social Work to work at the library, interviewing high-need patrons, assessing their most immediate needs, and referring them to community resources when possible . . . interns will help people navigate services, provide mental health first aid, and facilitate training for library staff . . ."
A few of my favorite words from the abstract: “without judgment or stigma.”
Siobhan has so many personal and staff stories about trying to help people, men and women without experience dealing with community resources, without computers, wi-fi, or printers in their homes — if they have homes. She said people were coming from area agencies, needing documentation to validate their financial situations, their need for help paying bills, getting food, finding employment, etc. Library employees were working to assist the large influx of people. And it was all very confusing. Staff members suggested it would be nice if someone from the library went to the agencies to find out exactly what was needed, so library personnel could be of more help.
Then one day in 2019, there was a tornado warning. Everyone, including patrons, had to move into the Main Library’s downstairs. Siobhan began talking to a man who looked tired and exasperated. He said all he needed was help getting online. He had a letter telling him to access a certain website.
The man and Siobhan sat in her office for 1 ½ hours. “We tried to do it ourselves and failed the security questions,” said Siobhan, saying the questions were about the man’s financial history: mortgages with names of banks, credit cards, and so forth. The man had no idea what his long-ago credit history included.
Siobhan called the phone number listed on the paper the man had brought. It was for an out-of-town Social Security office. Siobhan was happy to get “a live person” on the line. Again, however, the financial history questions called a halt to the process. The Social Security person suggested the man get a free credit history report and try again in a few days. The man needed immediate assistance. The Social Security person said the man should go to his local Social Security office, a place 45 minutes away — in bad weather, requiring transportation that the man may or may not have had.
In the end, after much talk and convincing, the Social Security person faxed a document with everything the man needed so he could get help at nearby agency.
“Those questions had totally flummoxed the gentleman,” said Siobhan. “The staff go through this five or six times a day with people who come in with long lists of things they need.”
Hence the need for navigators, people who have a thorough understanding about all the resources in the community — agencies, churches, shelters, organizations and what they have to offer, eligibility requirements, whom to talk to, when to visit, if an appointment is needed, how to apply, required documents. Siobhan likened a navigator to a hotel concierge. With a navigator’s help and suggestions, “individuals can make informed decisions and then move on,” said Siobhan.
The navigators, who just started, include two master’s degree students. A bachelor’s degree student will join them in January 2021.
Siobhan pointed out that having navigators in place will help area agencies as well. “They want to help,” insisted Siobhan, but they must turn people away who aren’t meeting guidelines, or they waste time with folks who don’t have necessary documents.
Sometimes it’s such a simple thing, such as the woman who was in the library one night, sharing with an employee that she needed formula for her baby. The staff member called the Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley to ask for help on the woman’s behalf.
“The library is a neutral community space where everyone is welcome,” said Siobhan, who talked about the navigators providing “discreet” help. “There’s no stigma associated with visiting the library.”
The library itself will benefit from the navigators, who will share their methods and community knowledge with staff members — in person and by way of a curated website.
The local police also will benefit. The Main Library is visited by a host of people with all sorts of needs. On occasion, someone shows up who’s experiencing mental distress. The only thing to do is ask the police, who are trained in de-escalation techniques, to come on a non-emergency basis. Navigators use the same methods and can train staff how to employ them.
Once this trio of ASU students/navigators leaves, the plan is for another group from ASU to settle in and continue the process.
Siobhan said there’s been a trend of social work in libraries for the past 10 to 15 years. It began in San Francisco and has spread across the country. “We’re kicking it off in Catawba County,” she offered with a smile. “It’s just building a better, stronger community overall.”
