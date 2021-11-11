Help available to veterans, especially those who are homeless

Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans hosts events to aid veterans twice a year, with as many as 300 people attending, board member Ric Vandett said. Dental care, haircuts, medical care and tax advice are some of the services offered at past events. VOICE has provided shoes, clothing and sleeping mats for homeless veterans who attended.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Most of the folks in Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans are Vietnam vets, so most of us are older. We want to make sure that younger veterans, from Iran and Afghanistan, know that there are folks out there that are willing to help them,” Vandett said. “We want them to join, or at least connect with us, so that we can provide help. As Vietnam veterans, we are aware that when you come home from a battle, you are expected to assimilate back into society smoothly. But that is not always a realistic expectation.”

Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans works to connect veterans and their families to assistance, including help finding a job.

“There are jobs available, but many veterans, specifically younger veterans, because of their internal issues, personal issues, may find it difficult to meet certain job requirements,” Vandett said. “We want to help them in that area, provide the right kind of counseling for them.”