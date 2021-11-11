Help available to veterans, especially those who are homeless

Veterans, especially homeless veterans, sometimes struggle to ask for help when they need it.
“Sometimes they don’t access the help that is available because there is great pride and honor that goes with serving,” Marcia Hubbard, Volunteer Outreach in Community Efforts’ president and founder, said. “Sometimes we are helping people that are homeless, and we don’t even realize that they are veterans, because it is too hard for them to say, ‘I’m a veteran, but I am homeless.’ They are so honored and proud that they served their country, but to come back to a situation of homelessness, it’s hard to accept that.”
The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2019 Point-in-Time homeless count showed that 37,085 veterans experienced homelessness in the United States, according to va.gov. The count also showed 904 veterans experienced homelessness in North Carolina during the last week of January 2019, according to ncceh.org.
Hubbard and VOICE are one of a handful of local groups positioned to help veterans. Hubbard knows the challenges veterans can face. Her brother was an Army veteran who committed suicide in 2007 due to his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder from his service, she said. His death motivates her to help veterans who are suffering in silence.
Volunteers with VOICE work with Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans.
Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans hosts events to aid veterans twice a year, with as many as 300 people attending, board member Ric Vandett said. Dental care, haircuts, medical care and tax advice are some of the services offered at past events. VOICE has provided shoes, clothing and sleeping mats for homeless veterans who attended.
“Most of the folks in Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans are Vietnam vets, so most of us are older. We want to make sure that younger veterans, from Iran and Afghanistan, know that there are folks out there that are willing to help them,” Vandett said. “We want them to join, or at least connect with us, so that we can provide help. As Vietnam veterans, we are aware that when you come home from a battle, you are expected to assimilate back into society smoothly. But that is not always a realistic expectation.”
Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans works to connect veterans and their families to assistance, including help finding a job.
“There are jobs available, but many veterans, specifically younger veterans, because of their internal issues, personal issues, may find it difficult to meet certain job requirements,” Vandett said. “We want to help them in that area, provide the right kind of counseling for them.”
Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans also hosts weekly Zoom meetings to discuss issues, respond to the needs of veterans in the community and connect with other organizations to broaden their network. Before the pandemic the meetings were held in person at the Hickory Soup Kitchen. Vandett hopes to resume in-person meetings soon.
Another group that offers aid to homeless veterans and others in need is St. Michael’s All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.
“Our primary mission is to help wounded, disabled, homeless or jobless veterans and their families that need help,” chapter chairman Troy “Gil” Gilleland said. “We predominately look for paratroopers, former paratroopers, but if we find any veterans that have slipped through the cracks and have a gap to be filled, we will either marry them up with the right organization, or if we can’t find someone to help them we will help them ourselves.”
The chapter has helped veterans find homes, pay bills and even paid for home repairs and wheelchair ramps. It can be difficult to find veterans, because many veterans will not ask for help, Gilleland said.