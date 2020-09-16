Heavy rains to start at midnight; 3-5 inches of precipitation forecast for Thursday

Rain from Hurricane Sally and a cold front will roll into Catawba County around midnight and will continue throughout Thursday, according to Scotty Powell, meteorologist with the Carolina Weather Group.
“It will be a nasty day tomorrow,” he said.
Powell said the county could see anywhere from three to five inches of rain. The rain could cause some problems. “We are 21 inches above normal rainfall,” he said. “It’s a bit of a concern.”
Powell said the area won’t see a lot of wind but, due to the wet ground and heavy rainfall, some trees and power lines might come down.
Powell said Catawba County is under a flash flood watch and areas prone to flooding are a concern.
Duke Energy announced in a press release Tuesday that they are lowering lake and river levels in preparation for the storm. This includes the Nantahala, Catawba, Yadkin and Keowee-Toxaway river basins.
“Lake residents should prepare for possible flooding conditions and closely monitor lake levels. High water conditions can create navigational hazards,” the release stated.
Duke Energy is urging people living along lakes, rivers or in flood-prone areas to be cautious, follow directions from emergency managers and to pay attention to changing weather and streamflow conditions.
Powell said today is the day to make any preparations needed for the weather as it will remain sunny through the afternoon.
Powell said unless the weather pattern is much drier through the remainder of 2020, this will likely be the wettest year on record in Catawba County.
