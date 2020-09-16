Heavy rains to start at midnight; 3-5 inches of precipitation forecast for Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rain from Hurricane Sally and a cold front will roll into Catawba County around midnight and will continue throughout Thursday, according to Scotty Powell, meteorologist with the Carolina Weather Group.

“It will be a nasty day tomorrow,” he said.

Powell said the county could see anywhere from three to five inches of rain. The rain could cause some problems. “We are 21 inches above normal rainfall,” he said. “It’s a bit of a concern.”

Powell said the area won’t see a lot of wind but, due to the wet ground and heavy rainfall, some trees and power lines might come down.

Powell said Catawba County is under a flash flood watch and areas prone to flooding are a concern.

Duke Energy announced in a press release Tuesday that they are lowering lake and river levels in preparation for the storm. This includes the Nantahala, Catawba, Yadkin and Keowee-Toxaway river basins.

“Lake residents should prepare for possible flooding conditions and closely monitor lake levels. High water conditions can create navigational hazards,” the release stated.