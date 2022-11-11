 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heavy rains to continue through the afternoon, chances of flooding are low

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will cause periods of heavy rain through Friday afternoon with low chances of flooding, according to Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell.

The rain started Thursday afternoon and continued throughout the night. The rain is expected to continue until around 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Powell said. Light sprinkles are expected for Saturday.

Powell said the chance for widespread flooding is low, but there could be some isolated flooding if areas around the Catawba Valley see extended periods of heavy rain.

At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens to a tropical storm and then a tropical depression after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years

There is a possibility for isolated tornados as the remainder of Tropical Storm Nicole moves through the Carolinas, Powell said.

He noted that some areas in central North Carolina have issued tornado watches as the storm rolls through. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch means weather conditions are favorable for a tornado to form.

"We have not heard of any major damage or flooding at this point," Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said via email. "With the ground already saturated from the rain, the main concern now is the potential for downed trees from wind gusts."

Powell warned that wind gusts of up to 30 mph combined with heavy rains could cause trees to fall in the area.

As for next week, Powell said expect a significant cool down.

Highs of 40s and lows of 20s are expected starting Sunday night, Powell said.

