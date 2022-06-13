Heat index of 107 possible Tuesday; 'Heat is a very serious situation'

Catawba County could be in for record heat in the coming week, with temperatures expected to near 100. The heat index may reach above 100 degrees.

The hottest temperatures will likely be Tuesday and Wednesday, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

“We could see record temperatures for a good portion of the western Carolinas,” Powell said.

Powell expects a high of about 100 on Tuesday and 99 on Wednesday in the Catawba County area. The low for both nights is expected to be in the mid-70s.

The heat index could reach 107 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory was issued for noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday in parts of Georgia, South Carolina, and Piedmont and western North Carolina. Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties, which were included in the heat advisory, could face dangerous heat and humidity during that time, according to the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service hazard weather outlook alert said there could be some scattered storms Tuesday.

“I would not be surprised at all to see some heat advisories over the next few days,” Powell said.

Amid the high heat and humidity, Powell said people should be wary of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Heat is a common cause of weather-related deaths, he said.

“Heat is a very serious situation, so if you're working outside make sure you're taking breaks and staying hydrated,” Powell said. “Wear light colors and loose clothes.”

Even with windows open, it’s unsafe to leave children or animals in cars in temperatures this high, he said.

Temperatures will likely stay in the mid-90s through the weekend, Powell said. Some rain Friday or Saturday could start to cool temperatures. It will be Sunday or Monday before highs are back in the 80s, he said.

