Hearts grow big in Alexander County

I’ve sung the praises of Conover and its residents many times — Catawba County as well. That doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate my county’s sisters: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Iredell, Lincoln and so on.
From time to time I have reason to cross county lines in order to meet someone or a group of people who have a story to tell. It’s always a treat to wind my way into other parts of the Catawba Valley, especially those places that one gets to by way of open land and rolling hills. Think Alexander County. What a lovely place, especially in the fall.
That was the direction I headed a few weeks ago to meet Alexander County resident Thelma Kesler. She’s as big a fan of her home county as I am of mine. Speaking about Taylorsville in particular, she said, “This town has more heart and more thoughtfulness than anyplace I’ve ever heard of.”
Thelma reminded me a number of times that I was not — absolutely not! — supposed to center this story on her, which is really hard because she went on to tell me a couple hours worth of great stories, such as the Christmas morning she looked out her kitchen window and spied a pig in the backyard. The swine was neither a Christmas present nor a member of a neighboring household. Thelma let the animal wander on until it was out of sight. She never heard from or about the pig.
Sorry, Thelma. I wasn’t supposed to talk about you, but I just couldn’t help myself.
Now I’ll get to the gist of Thelma’s purpose in contacting me, which she did in the form of a handwritten letter because she and the modern age of technical devices don’t have a good relationship. She wanted me to know that Taylorsville has several possible story ideas. Because of her lovely handwriting, the fact that she obviously treasures her region of North Carolina, and a visit with Thelma meant traveling into Alexander County, I asked her if I could stop by.
We hadn’t talked long before we moved to the topic of Taylorsville residents caring for each other in a variety of ways. “For instance,” said Thelma, “the Food Lion in town gives to the (Christian) Crisis Center (of Alexander County) everything that they can give away.” Thelma then talked about Food Lion’s kind manager, Wendell Speagle, and suggested I call him. She gave me the store’s phone number, so when I returned home, I did as I was instructed and contacted Wendell.
Turned out, Wendell was just as complimentary of Thelma’s big heart as she was of his. Wendell said the crisis center sends a representative to the store five days a week to collect “everything that goes out of date.” On the other two days, Wendell explained, someone from a Bethlehem-based food bank picks up the out-of-date food. Wendell emphasized that the food is fine, “usually good for up to a week after that,” he said, meaning after the sell-by date. “This is something all Food Lions do,” Wendell added.
Then he said, “(Thelma’s) an awesome part of the community. She picked up (out-of-date food) for the crisis center for many years.”
Don’t get mad, Thelma. That was Wendell talking. I just quoted him.
Thelma then let me know about “the food truck at the old Methodist Church uptown.” Later, I did a little research and found that the church is First United Methodist Church Mission Campus on East Main Avenue in Taylorsville. According to its website at fumct.net, “A group of volunteers from eight different churches came together to form The Café/Mobile Café in May of 2015. We recognized the need for a kitchen to provide meals to those in need. We use the Mission Campus of FUMC Taylorsville as a central location where meals are prepared to serve there and on the Mobile Café.”
The website continued, “On Mondays, different teams prepare a hearty, healthy lunch for those in town to come eat. We provide a place for those from court and superior court to come as well as other (townspeople) ... Also, on Wednesdays, the Mobile Café takes around 120 meals to the Christian Crisis Center. On Thursday, a dinner is prepared and taken by the Mobile Café to The Hiddenite (Community Helpers Food) Pantry from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. where 200 or more are served. We are slowly but confidently expanding our days and meals so that we can serve more on a regular basis. Please come help us serve hope one meal at a time.”
Said Thelma, “Anybody who needs it can get the meal.”
Since both Thelma and Wendell had mentioned the Christian Crisis Center of Alexander County a number of times, I did a little reading about it as well. At rise4me.com, I found that it’s a ministry of Alexander County’s churches, with its purpose being “to share the love of Christ in practical ways to families who find themselves in times of crisis.” Among the practical ways is distributing boxes of food to individuals and families, who, as the website stated, “are struggling to make ends meet.”
Back to my visit with Thelma. After talking about Food Lion, the crisis center, and the Methodist Church food truck, Thelma said, “Here’s the biggie: Anytime a child gets seriously sick, someone’s house burns down — people who are in crisis or deep sorrow, glass jars appear around town for contributions.”
At this point, Thelma explained that though she’s a longtime Alexander County resident, she came to North Carolina from “up North” and continues to communicate with Northern friends and family members. They are surprised to hear Thelma’s many stories of community compassion.
“We have such kind people who are there, without being asked, when they’re needed,” Thelma said. “All of a sudden, there will be an ad in the paper about a dinner for someone who’s been burned out or flooded or somebody’s died, and the family needs money for burial. They do that here.”
Thelma concluded her list of Alexander County positives by saying she collected T-shirts and still had the one she got in 2000 when a long list of local businesses sponsored the 1st Annual Redneck Games to raise money for all sorts of folks in need. As the back of the T-shirt explained, “We Can’t Help Everyone, But We Help Everyone We Can, So Help Us Help Others.”
Thelma said one of the Redneck Games was throwing a football through a toilet seat.
I’m sorry I missed that.
“On the whole,” concluded Thelma, “Alexander County is a wonderful place to live. We got here as quick as we could.”
Don’t let Thelma and me be the only ones so enamored with our communities that we feel the need to sing their praises. Email me with reports of kindness, generosity, and compassion.
And pig sightings, of course.
