Hearts grow big in Alexander County

Sorry, Thelma. I wasn’t supposed to talk about you, but I just couldn’t help myself.

Now I’ll get to the gist of Thelma’s purpose in contacting me, which she did in the form of a handwritten letter because she and the modern age of technical devices don’t have a good relationship. She wanted me to know that Taylorsville has several possible story ideas. Because of her lovely handwriting, the fact that she obviously treasures her region of North Carolina, and a visit with Thelma meant traveling into Alexander County, I asked her if I could stop by.

We hadn’t talked long before we moved to the topic of Taylorsville residents caring for each other in a variety of ways. “For instance,” said Thelma, “the Food Lion in town gives to the (Christian) Crisis Center (of Alexander County) everything that they can give away.” Thelma then talked about Food Lion’s kind manager, Wendell Speagle, and suggested I call him. She gave me the store’s phone number, so when I returned home, I did as I was instructed and contacted Wendell.