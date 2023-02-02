A former Hickory Public Schools student, who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, is heading to the Super Bowl.

In recognition, Maria Creger’s second-grade class at Viewmont Elementary School sang the Eagles fight song in a video for Landon Dickerson. Dickerson is a left guard for the Philadelphia Eagles.

When Dickerson attended Viewmont Elementary School, Creger was his first-grade teacher. Retired Viewmont Elementary School employee, Miya Teague, was able to get the video to Dickerson. Teague is a friend of the Dickerson family.

Creger remembers Landon as smart, funny, outgoing and athletic. Second-grader Keegan O’Brien said he wants the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

When asked who his favorite player is, Keegan responded, “Landon Dickerson (because) we learn about him in class and see him on TV.”

Other Hickory Public Schools staff members recalled their interactions with Dickerson during his time in the Hickory Public Schools system.

Chelsea Hartness was Dickerson’s fifth-grade teacher at Viewmont Elementary, she said. Hartness said Dickerson made her an origami rose and gave it to her when he met her.

“I was honored to receive such a beautiful gift and was impressed by the attention to detail and the precision of each fold,” Hartness said. “In the classroom, Landon humbly exhibited those same characteristics. He proved to have an astounding work ethic, and he excelled academically.”

“Landon may be an Eagle now,” Hartness said. “But once a Viewmont Bear, always a Viewmont Bear.”

Hartness said she could always count on Dickerson to be a leader and described him as courteous, thoughtful and honest.

Hickory High School Soccer Coach Brian Jillings said Dickerson was quick-witted, intelligent and athletic. Dickerson was in Jillings’ sports medicine class.

“I remember one day in class, he drops down into a split,” Jillings said. “Incredible for any athlete much less a 6’5” giant of a football player.”

Hickory High School Assistant Principal Robert Turner said Dickerson took his sixth-grade math class at Grandview Middle School.

“I remember Landon walking up behind me and putting his hand on my shoulder,” Turner said. “I had to look up at him and he says, ‘You’re the best math teacher I’ve ever had.’”

Grandview Middle School counselor Mike Helms recalled coaching Dickerson for two years when Dickerson was in high school.

“He is by far the best player I’ve ever coached,” Helms said. “I knew he had the tools at an early age to reach the potential he’s at now.”

Dickerson later graduated from South Caldwell High School.

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.