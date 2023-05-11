Sails Original Music Series

The city of Hickory’s 2023 Sails Original Music Series continues this week with The Foreign Landers. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Mandolinist David Benedict grew up in South Carolina, while Tabitha Agnew Benedict started playing five-string banjo at a young age in her homeland of Northern Ireland. Together, the married couple combines the musical styles of their respective homelands, along with their instrumental prowess and haunting vocals to create something new.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. A variety of close-by bars and restaurants offer food and beverages.

ABC permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district.

Foothills Folk Art Festival

The Foothills Folk Art Festival will return to downtown Newton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The sixth annual festival around the 1924 Courthouse Square will celebrate nearly 70 renowned folk artists and their work. The day’s festivities will include art demonstrations, hands-on activities for children, live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

The 1924 courthouse, home to the History Museum of Catawba County, is located at 30 N. College Ave.

Project Lifesaver car show

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and Cosmo Motors have teamed up this year to host the sixth annual Project Lifesaver International Car Show.

The show will be held at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Vendors and show car registration opens at 8 a.m. the car show is from 9 a.m. to noon.

The vehicle registration fee is $25. Attendance is free for the public.

Along with the cars, trucks, bikes and vendors, there will be a selection of food trucks, door prizes and a 50-50 raffle.

If you would like to donate or be one of the vendors, reach out to Sandy Austin at SAustin@CatawbaCountyNC.gov or visit Project Lifesaver at www.catawbacountync.gov.

All proceeds go to help people with Alzheimer’s disease, autism and dementia in Catawba County.

Tiny Tech robotics class

Learn how to code different robots to change colors, follow paths or make silly sounds. Children ages 7 and older are invited to The Learning Lab for the free Tiny Tech class on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Some featured favorites include the Ozobots and the Dash & Dot robots. Registration is not required for this event.

The Learning Lab is located at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

Art exhibit for kids

An exhibit of folk art curated especially for children is returning to the Hickory Museum of Art on Saturday. The exhibit will be available for viewing through July 30. The exhibit will be in the Shuford Gallery.

The exhibit is created especially for children and their families. The exhibit encourages engagement with the museum’s collection. Artwork selections will be from the Hickory Museum of Art’s extensive Southern Contemporary Folk Art collection. Paintings and sculptures will be installed at a kid-friendly height and accompanied by corresponding hands-on activities.

Children will be able to create abstract and representational designs with giant Lite Brites, explore rural life with tractors and animals, color on a 4-by-24-foot coloring page, sculpt with blocks, invent figures inspired by the collection and more.

Museum operating hours are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free. The museum does take donations. The Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 Third Ave. NE.