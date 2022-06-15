Hear the history of Ridgeview, make a plush octopus toy at library and more

We Are Ridgeview: A community tells their story

Community members will share stories and memories of the Ridgeview community and how it shaped and continues to influence them at the Ridgeview Branch Library on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The goal is to connect the community, people and common causes. A performance by members of the Ridgeview Sliders will follow. This event is part of a larger celebration of Juneteenth happening across Catawba County.

For more information, call 828-345-6037.

The Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside the Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Juneteenth outdoor play and celebration

Morning Star Baptist Church will host a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. There will be vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a free dinner served at 5 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., the Morning Star Players will perform the play “Are We Really Free?”

Morning Star Baptist Church is located at 126 Fourth Ave. SW, in Hickory.

Juneteenth musical celebration at CBV Brewery

The Funk Connection is partnering with CBV Brewery and Taproom to host a musical celebration featuring local Black musicians in honor of Juneteenth. The event is set for Friday from 7-10 p.m.

The celebration will feature blues, jazz and R&B. It will be held at 116 W A St., in Newton.

Make an Octopus plush toy

Learn how to sew a reversible octopus plush toy as seen on viral videos all over the internet! This program will occur twice, on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and on June 23 from 2-4 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library. The program is for teens ages 12-18. Registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block and the Ridgeview Library is located at 706 First St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.

‘Oceans of Possibilities’ in Crafting with Kids

The Patrick Beaver Public Library’s Summer Learning Program will explore the “Oceans of Possibilities” in crafting with kids from flexible fish, to sand art, to decorating shells. Visit the library’s online calendar to register for these events individually. Registration opens 2 weeks before the event and space is limited.

Friday at 11 a.m.: Sand Art — make beautiful fish with colored sand.

July 14 at 11 a.m.: Paper Fish Craft — create colorful 3-D flexible fish with paper.

August 4 at 2 p.m.: Seashell Art — design and decorate a seashell with acrylic paint and paint pens.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.