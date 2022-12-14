Hear HOPE Center client Darnell talk about getting a job, building his life back up

Want to help?

Go to hickorysoupkitchen.org. Find the Donate Now button and click on it. Choose the HOPE Center from the dropdown menu and make your donation.

You can also mail donations to P.O. Box 1431, Hickory NC, 28603.

The HOPE Center is part of the Hickory Soup Kitchen. The organization’s goal is to connect people to jobs. A key component is providing transportation, food and the necessary shoes for work.

The majority of the HOPE Center’s clients come from connections at the Soup Kitchen or referrals from agencies such as the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry or The Salvation Army of Hickory.