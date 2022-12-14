 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Hear HOPE Center client Darnell talk about getting a job, building his life back up

  • 0
1214 darnell.JPG

Darnell Bryant outside the Hickory Soup Kitchen, where he spent his day off from work as a volunteer.

 Eric Millsaps

Darnell Bryant has been working at a Hickory printing company for three years.

He has his own vehicle and a place to live.

HOPE Center: Darnell on rebuilding his life

That was not always the case.

When Darnell came to the HOPE Center, which is part of the Hickory Soup Kitchen, he was living with his father.

A convicted felon, he had no job and no real prospects.

The HOPE Center helped him land a job and provided transportation to and from work.

“The HOPE program gave me that opportunity, to get a job and be successful,” he said

Darnell said he found himself again when he began to work.

HOPE Center: Darnell talks about opportunities provided to participants.

“They (the HOPE Center) work with you to build your life back up,” he said.

People are also reading…

Darnell said he hopes others will follow his example and take advantage of the connections the HOPE Center provides.

Another example Darnell provides is through his willingness to give back to those who have helped him.

Last week, on his day off, Darnell was at the soup kitchen as a volunteer. I saw him helping people who were dropping off food and his willingness to pitch in.

We all need a place to go and something to do. A job offers independence. Work also makes us feel useful, and that’s vital to our self-worth.

We’re still short of our goal

We set a goal last week of $10,000 to help the HOPE Center. So far, the contributions add up to $1,400. That’s a good start.

But there’s still time to do more to help people who want to work. The HOPE Center will help them get a job and back on their feet. All we have to do is support the mission.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

Want to help?

Go to hickorysoupkitchen.org. Find the Donate Now button and click on it. Choose the HOPE Center from the dropdown menu and make your donation.

You can also mail donations to P.O. Box 1431, Hickory NC, 28603.

The HOPE Center is part of the Hickory Soup Kitchen. The organization’s goal is to connect people to jobs. A key component is providing transportation, food and the necessary shoes for work.

The majority of the HOPE Center’s clients come from connections at the Soup Kitchen or referrals from agencies such as the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry or The Salvation Army of Hickory.

Want to volunteer?

Email Laura Sigmon at hskhopeproject@gmail.com or call the HOPE Center at 828-471-6884.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert