Hear HOPE Center client Darnell talk about getting a job, building his life back up

Darnell Bryant has been working at a Hickory printing company for three years.
He has his own vehicle and a place to live.
That was not always the case.
When Darnell came to the HOPE Center, which is part of the Hickory Soup Kitchen, he was living with his father.
A convicted felon, he had no job and no real prospects.
The HOPE Center helped him land a job and provided transportation to and from work.
“The HOPE program gave me that opportunity, to get a job and be successful,” he said
Darnell said he found himself again when he began to work.
“They (the HOPE Center) work with you to build your life back up,” he said.
Darnell said he hopes others will follow his example and take advantage of the connections the HOPE Center provides.
Another example Darnell provides is through his willingness to give back to those who have helped him.
Last week, on his day off, Darnell was at the soup kitchen as a volunteer. I saw him helping people who were dropping off food and his willingness to pitch in.
We all need a place to go and something to do. A job offers independence. Work also makes us feel useful, and that’s vital to our self-worth.
