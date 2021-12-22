Health officials: COVID-19 cases rising in Catawba County, omicron peak coming

Catawba County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Though the omicron variant is present, health leaders said the spread is still largely due to the delta variant.
More community spread is happening in the county than a month ago, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. The cases are still mostly the delta variant and are affecting younger people, the least-vaccinated age group, she said.
“The delta variant is continuing to spread at a much faster rate than the original COVID-19 virus did, which makes it even more important for people to take precautions this winter, and especially as we head into the Christmas holiday when many people travel and gather together to celebrate and the weather stays colder for the next several months,” Killian said.
Cases are not as high as this time last year, and that is due to the COVID-19 vaccines, she said. About 54% of residents in Catawba County are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The number is below the state vaccination rate of 62% at least partially vaccinated and the national rate of 72%.
Those who are unvaccinated are at greater risk. The majority of people hospitalized and dying of COVID-19 in Catawba County have not been vaccinated, Killian said.
Public health is continuing to vaccinate people at the health department building. The number of people being vaccinated has slowed, but some people who waited to see if the vaccine is safe are coming in now, Killian said.
“Our sincere hope is that more people who have been waiting to vaccinate will decide that it’s time to receive the vaccine now, especially given our current situation,” Killian said.
The health department is encouraging people to get a booster dose of the vaccine, especially in the face of another foe: the omicron variant.
The state epidemiologist told public health that omicron appears to spread two to three times faster than the delta variant and four to six times faster than the original COVID-19 virus, Killian said.
The omicron variant is in all parts of North Carolina now, Killian said. In the coming weeks, the state is predicting omicron will cause record high COVID-19 cases, she said.
Early research shows people who previously had COVID-19 and people who are vaccinated may be less protected against omicron, Killian said. There is some indication that a booster dose of the vaccine can help. The vaccine is still protecting against severe disease with omicron.
One worrying aspect of the new variant is that it may not respond to the current COVID-19 treatments, such as monoclonal antibody treatments, Killian said.
Public health is asking people to get vaccinated before the omicron peak comes, Killian said. People should also get tested before gathering or traveling and wear a mask inside, even if they are vaccinated.
When asked how public health plans to respond to the current and expected future case increase, Killian said Catawba County Public Health is working on vaccination and testing.
“Public health will continue to do everything we can to ensure that people have access to the resources they need to protect themselves, no matter which variant may be circulating — such as opportunities with us and other community partners to get vaccinated, testing locations throughout the county and information on measures they can take at home, in workplaces and schools, and out in the community to prevent spread of COVID-19,” Killian said.
The county has the capacity to increase testing and vaccination, and there is currently hospital capacity, Killian said. That could change in the coming weeks, depending on omicron’s impact.
There are indications that some local governments are going back to taking more precautions as cases rise and omicron spreads.
Some seats at Tuesday night’s Hickory City Council meeting were taped off to enforce social distancing.
City Manager Warren Wood and City Attorney John Crone, who usually sit with the council, instead sat in seats typically used by the public.
“Pays to be careful,” Wood said.
COVID-19 numbers
Catawba County saw elevated COVID-19 cases for the third week in a row, according to Catawba County Public Health.
From Dec. 16 through Wednesday, Catawba County saw 441 new coronavirus cases reported. The new cases bring the county’s total to 27,589.
During the same seven-day period, two new deaths were reported, putting the county’s total at 465.
There were 32 county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday.
Catawba Valley Medical Center had 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. Of those, 28 were unvaccinated. The hospital had eight COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and seven on ventilators.
Statewide, North Carolina is seeing increasing cases. In total there have been 1,607,378 COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 1,680 people were hospitalized with the virus and 19,233 had died.