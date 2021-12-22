Health officials: COVID-19 cases rising in Catawba County, omicron peak coming

Public health is continuing to vaccinate people at the health department building. The number of people being vaccinated has slowed, but some people who waited to see if the vaccine is safe are coming in now, Killian said.

“Our sincere hope is that more people who have been waiting to vaccinate will decide that it’s time to receive the vaccine now, especially given our current situation,” Killian said.

The health department is encouraging people to get a booster dose of the vaccine, especially in the face of another foe: the omicron variant.

The state epidemiologist told public health that omicron appears to spread two to three times faster than the delta variant and four to six times faster than the original COVID-19 virus, Killian said.

The omicron variant is in all parts of North Carolina now, Killian said. In the coming weeks, the state is predicting omicron will cause record high COVID-19 cases, she said.

Early research shows people who previously had COVID-19 and people who are vaccinated may be less protected against omicron, Killian said. There is some indication that a booster dose of the vaccine can help. The vaccine is still protecting against severe disease with omicron.