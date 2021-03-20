Health director: Vaccination is a way to reach a common goal, together

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All three of the authorized vaccines available in the U.S. were able to be developed quickly because vaccine developers and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (or FDA) all placed it as their highest priority. The FDA also cleared some administrative delays, allowing the COVID-19 vaccine to essentially skip the line and come under review immediately. This allowed the development and authorization processes to move forward without delay and without cutting corners.

The FDA has a longstanding process for ensuring all vaccines are safe and effective, and COVID-19 vaccines must go through and pass clinical trials like other drugs and vaccines. At no point in the process are manufacturers or the FDA allowed to skip any steps. Tens of thousands of people participated in clinical trials for the three currently available vaccines to see if they are safe and effective. No major safety concerns were found by people in the trials, manufacturers or the FDA.

All three of the currently available vaccines are highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, even with the different variants that have emerged recently. This is why the CDC recommends that people get the first vaccine available to them and to not hold out for one over the other.

There are two main reasons for getting the vaccine — for your own health and for the health of others.