Health director: COVID-19 cases rising faster than ever

Catawba County is facing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s public health director.
The current surge in coronavirus cases caused by the delta variant is growing at a rapid rate, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said during a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting on Monday.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County grew from 55 reported for the week of June 30 to 398 new cases last week. And in the past month, the number of cases reported weekly grew by 202 percent, McCracken said.
“We know that cases are rising at a faster rate right now than they ever have in the pandemic,” McCracken said. “If you look at the cases from last year, it was really just like a big wave. It gradually got bigger, and then it ebbed. But if you look at how the cases are rising right now, it’s more like a tsunami. It is big and it is tall and it is growing.”
The steep increase in cases isn’t limited to Catawba County, she said. The entire state is seeing a rise in cases. Catawba County has seen a total of 21,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county residents.
Commissioner Austin Allran asked McCracken how long the current wave of COVID-19 might last. McCracken said she spoke with the North Carolina state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore last week, who said it could be a long time before this wave is over.
“He feels like we are in this for a longer haul just because our vaccination rates are not where we'd like them to be,” McCracken said. “School is now back in session. That gives more opportunity for transmission. We’ve got two school systems that are optional masks rather than mandatory masks so that also leads to more transmission in a setting like that. So I think that we are going to be dealing with this for the next while, and I wish I could tell you how long.”
McCracken said vaccinations are not where she’d like them to be yet, with 43 percent of the county’s population fully vaccinated and 47 percent at least partially vaccinated.
Commissioner Sherry Butler asked how effective masks are at prevention. McCracken said they are effective, especially when used with other prevention guards, like social distancing and good ventilation.