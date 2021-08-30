Health director: COVID-19 cases rising faster than ever

Catawba County is facing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s public health director.

The current surge in coronavirus cases caused by the delta variant is growing at a rapid rate, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said during a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting on Monday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County grew from 55 reported for the week of June 30 to 398 new cases last week. And in the past month, the number of cases reported weekly grew by 202 percent, McCracken said.

“We know that cases are rising at a faster rate right now than they ever have in the pandemic,” McCracken said. “If you look at the cases from last year, it was really just like a big wave. It gradually got bigger, and then it ebbed. But if you look at how the cases are rising right now, it’s more like a tsunami. It is big and it is tall and it is growing.”

The steep increase in cases isn’t limited to Catawba County, she said. The entire state is seeing a rise in cases. Catawba County has seen a total of 21,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county residents.