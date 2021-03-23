Health department helping vaccinate Lenoir-Rhyne students

Lenoir-Rhyne University students will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine during a one-day event through Catawba County Public Health. The health department is reserving a number of Pfizer vaccine doses to vaccinate a large group of students on March 31, Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt said in an email to students. Whitt encouraged students to register for the one-day event. If they are hesitant, Whitt suggested talking to faculty, many of whom were vaccinated several weeks ago and are scheduled to get their second shot on March 23, Whitt said. “Vaccines are not easy to get, and this is an excellent opportunity for you to complete your vaccine before you leave campus for summer,” Whitt said to students. As of Monday, more than 300 Lenoir-Rhyne students were registered, Whitt said. The vaccines will be administered at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. Students are eligible under several categories, including working in the health field, health conditions and living in dorms, a group setting, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said. Getting students vaccinated is especially important in dorms, where the risk of spread is higher, Whitt said. While Lenoir-Rhyne has kept cases low and students have done well staying distant and wearing masks, vaccinations are a step toward normalcy. “Students who get vaccinated are not only protecting themselves, but are protecting their families and friends, as well as our entire community,” Whitt said. “Students who are vaccinated will not have to quarantine after traveling using mass transit and will not have to quarantine if exposed to someone who has been infected. This eliminates missed classes from contact tracing and allows them to study, play, live and work as they would normally.” The COVID-19 vaccine will also allow students to return to in-person classes and open the door for sports, clubs and other extracurricular settings that have been limited, Whitt said. Students who sign up for the March 31 vaccination will get their second shot on April 21, and go home for the summer fully vaccinated. Transportation will be provided for students who need it. The vaccine event is part of a close working relationship between Lenoir-Rhyne and the health department, Whitt said. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the health department has provided testing support, guidance on quarantine and isolation and other measures the university took to keep its staff and student population safe, Killian said. To prepare for the vaccine rollout, Lenoir-Rhyne helped the health department prepare a vaccine registration process, Whitt said. When school employees became eligible for the vaccine, public health provided a similar one-day opportunity for group vaccination and over 350 employees were vaccinated, Whitt said. The vaccine is a sign of hope for Whitt. “It is a game changer,” he said. “Not just for Lenoir-Rhyne but for our entire community. Vaccinations for our entire community are an important step toward reaching herd immunity and returning to life as normal as possible. ... We encourage all students and everyone in our community to take advantage when their time is called and get their shot.”