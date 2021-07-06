Health department director: COVID-19 is 'completely preventable'

Catawba County’s vaccination numbers have stagnated in recent weeks at about 40% of the county vaccinated. That level has helped decrease COVID-19 case numbers to about 50 new cases a week, but Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken wants more people protected against the disease.
“Getting vaccinated is important no matter what the case rate is in our county,” she said. “Every vaccine, every person who gets the vaccine, is that much more immunization. I think what’s important is that COVID, whatever variant it might be, is completely preventable.”
With a vaccination rate lower than the state average, there is some concern about more cases emerging. That concern includes the delta variant, which appears to spread more quickly and cause higher instances of hospitalization.
“We are concerned about the variants. It’s something we hear a lot about,” McCracken said. “We’re watching the new delta variant, which is a little more dangerous.”
No delta variant cases have been found in Catawba County yet. There was an increase in the number of deaths in the county — with five reported within five days — but McCracken suspects it is too soon for the delta variant to be causing deaths in the county.
That’s why McCracken said she is focused on prevention against all strains, and vaccination is the key to avoiding more deaths and long-term effects.
“Certainly there are areas of our state that have lower vaccination rates and are seeing increased cases. That’s something we need to get a handle on, so here … we are not giving up on vaccination efforts through public health. We see that as a continuing process,” she said.
Now that demand for the vaccine has decreased, the county has moved its focus from population-wide messages to trying to reach individuals. With the county’s large vaccination site at the Hickory Metro Convention Center closed, public health has more resources for education and more focused messaging, McCracken said.
That focus includes people who are still hesitant to get the vaccine because of how quickly it was made or how safe it is. McCracken said she understands the discomfort and wants to help them feel more comfortable with the vaccine.
“Of course we would like to see our vaccination rates higher but we understand there are some people who remain a little leery and they are adopting the wait-and-see approach,” she said.
To reach them, the county is going door to door to share accurate information about how safe the vaccine is, including data on the trials the vaccines have passed and the number of people who have received doses with little to no side effects. Public health also is asking doctors and family physicians to encourage their patients to get vaccinated.
“We send them talking points and updates we get from the state on a weekly basis,” McCracken said. “We keep them informed with the most up-to-date info and encourage them to pass that along.”
Public health also is trying to reach younger people who think they are not at risk for severe disease, so they don’t see an urgency to get the vaccine. Efforts to reach younger people include taking the vaccine to them, McCracken said.
The health department coordinates with StarMed Healthcare to set up vaccination sites at community events regularly. StarMed has offered vaccinations at Hickory Crawdads games, the Hickory Motor Speedway, festivals, churches and theaters. If even one person gets vaccinated at an event, McCracken sees it as a win.
“That partnership (with StarMed) really plays to that convenience factor to get the vaccine where people are,” she said. “Every dose matters, whether they go and give one dose or give 100 doses of the vaccine — that means one more person is protected.”
Public health also is still offering walk-in appointments for the vaccine at the health department building.
The county is encouraging people who have had COVID-19 to still be vaccinated.
“I think some people who had COVID are not getting vaccinated because they feel they’ve got natural immunity, and while that’s true, the vaccine provides a higher level,” McCracken said.
The vaccine protects against multiple variants and limits severe effects of the disease, she said.
Despite the efforts, McCracken still expects the number of vaccinations to continue to decrease. That’s why each individual vaccination matters now.
“We’ve had fewer appointment requests, we’ve had fewer walk-ins,” McCracken said. She said vaccinations have slowed across the nation. “We are going to continue to see those decreased numbers,” she said.
The majority of new cases statewide are in people who are unvaccinated, McCracken said. That is a clear signal that the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent cases.
A spike in cases could increase interest in getting the vaccine, but McCracken doesn’t want to see it come to that.
“People can’t afford to wait for the vaccine,” she said. ”People need to get vaccinated even though our case numbers are lower right now.”