Health department director: COVID-19 is 'completely preventable'

“Certainly there are areas of our state that have lower vaccination rates and are seeing increased cases. That’s something we need to get a handle on, so here … we are not giving up on vaccination efforts through public health. We see that as a continuing process,” she said.

Now that demand for the vaccine has decreased, the county has moved its focus from population-wide messages to trying to reach individuals. With the county’s large vaccination site at the Hickory Metro Convention Center closed, public health has more resources for education and more focused messaging, McCracken said.

That focus includes people who are still hesitant to get the vaccine because of how quickly it was made or how safe it is. McCracken said she understands the discomfort and wants to help them feel more comfortable with the vaccine.

“Of course we would like to see our vaccination rates higher but we understand there are some people who remain a little leery and they are adopting the wait-and-see approach,” she said.