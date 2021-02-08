Health-care executive receives state honor

MORGANTON — Thinking the Burke County Chamber of Commerce had won a prestigious award, Kathy Bailey came to the Morganton Community House recently to meet Tonia Stephenson, Chamber president and CEO, for a photo shoot.

Instead, the president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge found herself in the spotlight as she was named to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor available in North Carolina.

The surprise ceremony featured a video of the people behind Bailey getting the award — Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson, CHS Blue Ridge Board of Directors chairman Mike Bridges; Steve Lawler, president and CEO of the NC Healthcare Association; Chancellor Todd Roberts of the North Carolina School of Science and Math; and Stephenson. All five wrote letters to Gov. Roy Cooper supporting her nomination.

The award, created by Gov. Terry Sanford in 1963, is designed to honor residents for "exemplary service and outstanding contributions to the state.”

Bailey’s career in health care spans 42 years in her native state.