Health-care executive receives state honor

MORGANTON — Thinking the Burke County Chamber of Commerce had won a prestigious award, Kathy Bailey came to the Morganton Community House recently to meet Tonia Stephenson, Chamber president and CEO, for a photo shoot.
Instead, the president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge found herself in the spotlight as she was named to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor available in North Carolina.
The surprise ceremony featured a video of the people behind Bailey getting the award — Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson, CHS Blue Ridge Board of Directors chairman Mike Bridges; Steve Lawler, president and CEO of the NC Healthcare Association; Chancellor Todd Roberts of the North Carolina School of Science and Math; and Stephenson. All five wrote letters to Gov. Roy Cooper supporting her nomination.
The award, created by Gov. Terry Sanford in 1963, is designed to honor residents for "exemplary service and outstanding contributions to the state.”
Bailey’s career in health care spans 42 years in her native state.
She is a strong advocate for children, families and patients. She set up one of the first Patient and Family Advisory Councils in North Carolina and she served as board member and vice chairman of the Burke County Department of Social Services.
She has served as a board member of the American Red Cross Catawba Valley Chapter and Burke Development Incorporated. She was past chair of the board for the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the board. She served as vice chairman of the Healthy Burke Partnership Governing Board.
Nationally, she was named one of the Top 130 Female Healthcare Executives by Becker’s Hospital Review for three consecutive years. She has also received the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) National Grassroots Champion Award.
Bailey, who grew up in Mt. Airy, received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of North Carolina Greensboro in 1978 and worked as a frontline, registered nurse for five years before moving into health-care management. A member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, she still maintains her North Carolina RN status. She received her Master of Science degree in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1989.