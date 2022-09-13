Headquarters Car Show supports Safe Harbor

GRANITE FALLS — With a continued focus on the community and giving back, the 16th annual Headquarters Car Show is gearing up for a fun day of classic cars this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event features classic cars from Mustangs to Corvairs to older vintage makes and models. It is being held again this year in Granite Falls, just off U.S. 321. The day will begin at 9 a.m. for public entrance. The location is 5250 Dusty Lane in Granite Falls.

Admission to the car show is free. There will be music, 50/50 raffles, giveaways, food vendors and other related vendors. And for those who have a classic or vintage car or truck to showcase, there is still time to register. Entry fees are $20 per car.

Vehicles can be registered by reaching out to Scott Good at rscottgood66@gmail.com.

Honoring veterans and local mission groups, the Headquarters Car Show serves as a fundraiser of proceeds that supports Hickory mission organization, Safe Harbor. Safe Harbor is a Christ-centered community for rebuilding, renewing, and recovery. Learn more about Safe Harbor at www.safeharbornc.org.