Headquarters Car Show raises funds for Safe Harbor

GRANITE FALLS — The recent Headquarters Car Show raised more than $17,000 for Safe Harbor, a local nonprofit that provides support for women living in recovery, as well as transitional housing for women at risk of homelessness.
The 15th annual Headquarters Car Show was held on Sept. 18 in Granite Falls and featured more than 250 classic automobiles. Partnering sponsors included Paramount Automotive Group, Tindol Ford-Gastonia, Carter Lumber, Steve White Motors, Granite Insurance with Hagerty Insurance, Huffman Hosiery Mill, German Auto Service, Hot Rod Dynamics, Car Plus Lenoir, City Muffler, D&S Automotive and Detailing, EZ Way Auto, Universal Motors, Gary & Jerri Sherrill, Gold Standard Auto Body, Black Top Studios, Classic and Cars Inc., and Sherrill’s Jewelry.
“Headquarters is more than just a car show. It’s 10 beautiful acres for families to come together and enjoy good food, music, fellowship, with the bonus of looking at classic cars," said Scott Good, Headquarters Car Show founder.
The event has helped churches and other nonprofits in the past, and for the past two years Safe Harbor has been the beneficiary.
"The powerful testimonies from the Whole Women residents at the car show really touched the hearts of all that attended this event, and really that’s why we chose to benefit Safe Harbor again this year," Good said.
All the net proceeds from the event went directly to Safe Harbor, which utilizes a holistic approach in helping women.
Christie Clary, Safe Harbor’s Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator, said she could not have been more pleased with the turnout this year.
“Working with Scott Good and the Headquarters Car Show committee the last two years, along with volunteers from the F3 Men's Group (Fitness, Fellowship and Faith), Granite Insurance, South Caldwell High School's Interact Club and ROTC, has been a highlight for me as I have experienced the true spirit of loving others, giving back, serving and community exemplified with grace and humility. I am humbled to work with such great groups of people."
A core group of Safe Harbor volunteers worked alongside the Headquarters Car Show committee members. In addition, the event had more than 112 event volunteers who collectively served more than 900 hours to make this event possible. Food and beverages were donated by Lowes Foods 245 Viewmont Store, Fresh Air Galaxy Grocery of Hickory, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Hickory, Flowers Baking Company of Newton, Walmart 4410 of Granite Falls, UTZ Chips, and McDonald’s Link Management.
Rust Bucket, a local band, provided the entertainment.
For information about Safe Harbor, email dconner@safeharbornc.org or call 828-326-7233.