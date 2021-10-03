Headquarters Car Show raises funds for Safe Harbor

GRANITE FALLS — The recent Headquarters Car Show raised more than $17,000 for Safe Harbor, a local nonprofit that provides support for women living in recovery, as well as transitional housing for women at risk of homelessness.

The 15th annual Headquarters Car Show was held on Sept. 18 in Granite Falls and featured more than 250 classic automobiles. Partnering sponsors included Paramount Automotive Group, Tindol Ford-Gastonia, Carter Lumber, Steve White Motors, Granite Insurance with Hagerty Insurance, Huffman Hosiery Mill, German Auto Service, Hot Rod Dynamics, Car Plus Lenoir, City Muffler, D&S Automotive and Detailing, EZ Way Auto, Universal Motors, Gary & Jerri Sherrill, Gold Standard Auto Body, Black Top Studios, Classic and Cars Inc., and Sherrill’s Jewelry.

“Headquarters is more than just a car show. It’s 10 beautiful acres for families to come together and enjoy good food, music, fellowship, with the bonus of looking at classic cars," said Scott Good, Headquarters Car Show founder.

The event has helped churches and other nonprofits in the past, and for the past two years Safe Harbor has been the beneficiary.