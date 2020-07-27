You are the owner of this article.
Head-on collision wreck on N.C. 127 in Mountain View injures one
Head-on collision wreck on N.C. 127 in Mountain View injures one

A Mountain View firefighter spreads absorbent on the road at the scene of a head-on collision between a SUV and a sedan Monday afternoon.

A white sedan and a white SUV were involved in a head-on collision on N.C. 127 in Mountain View Monday.

The sedan crossed the center line and struck the SUV, according to N.C. Trooper R. Rudisill. 

Tiffany Filbeck witnessed the accident. She said after the crash, she ran to the driver's door of the sedan. She said the driver was still pressing the car's gas pedal. 

"He was not with it," she said.

Rudisill said the driver was transported to a local hospital with injuries. They were working to determine if the driver may have been suffering from a medical condition when the collision occurred.

Breaking News