Head-on collision on Section House Road kills one on Tuesday

A 26-year-old Newton man died in a head-on collision Tuesday evening on Section House Road.

Ivan Nolasco was driving a 2017 Nissan south on Section House Road. The vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane near Cone Court NW and collided with a 2016 Lexus SUV traveling north, a news release from the Conover Police Department says.

Nolasco died at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Lexus, Robert Kearns, 41, of Hickory, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said. Kearns was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center from the scene.

The collision is being investigated by Conover Police Department.

