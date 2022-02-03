Head-on collision causes traffic issues in front of Viewmont Elementary Thursday afternoon

A head-on collision in front of Viewmont Elementary School backed up traffic on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened as students were leaving the school to go home for the day.
No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 16th Avenue NW and 4th Street Drive NW, according to reports from the scene.
Hickory Police officers responded along with the Hickory Fire Department and Catawba County EMS.
