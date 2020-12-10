'He was scared and alone'; family loses father to COVID-19

Angie Laws watched her father be rushed out of an ambulance into Frye Regional Medical Center one Thursday in mid-October. He was breathing with the help of oxygen and bound to a gurney.
It was the last time she saw him alive.
A week before, her 76-year-old father Steve Laws was active and healthy. He ran his own painting business and was still climbing ladders and carrying buckets every day.
His decline started on a Saturday with a light cough. Angie Laws and her son joked with him: “You have the COVID,” she said.
By Sunday, he was feeling worse. The cough wouldn’t leave, he was fatigued and weary — so he got a COVID-19 test at urgent care.
On Tuesday it came back positive.
By Thursday, he could barely breathe. He couldn’t get enough oxygen to walk, and in an attempt to do so, he collapsed, Laws said. Her mother, Linda, called 911, and Steve Laws was rushed to Frye, where his family physician admitted him.
“The ambulance crew told us then that he was really sick, they kept trying to take the oxygen away and they couldn't because he couldn't breathe,” Angie Laws said.
Steve Laws would spend three weeks at the hospital struggling to survive. On the outside, Angie Laws, her mother and her sister would spend those days struggling, too — trying to get in touch with doctors, trying to get an update on his health, trying to talk to him through video and phone calls and trying to grapple with the situation.
Having a loved one hospitalized with the coronavirus is something Angie Laws wishes on no one, she said.
“I just hope no one else has to go through what we went through,” she said.
Laws was told her father was several COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital at the time he was admitted. He was not admitted to the ICU right away, but treated in a holding area for two days, she said. He was moved to the ICU on the Sunday after he was admitted, she said.
There has been an uptick in cases and hospitalizations in Catawba County, and Frye has had to expand its capacity in its response to COVID-19, a Frye spokesperson said. The hospital’s capacity depends on staffing and patient needs, according to a statement from the hospital. Currently, the hospital has enough capacity to meet the community’s needs, the statement said.
All Laws can think about is what it was like inside. What was going through her father's mind? Where was his bed? Who were his doctors?
With COVID-19, no visitors are allowed to see positive patients, she said. So she was stuck outside, desperately calling nurses to get updates. They were sparse, she said.
“The doctors never called us, never,” Laws said. “My mom had to call, she would call and call. Sometimes she could get a nurse on the phone but most of the time she was told they were busy and to call back later.”
Laws and her family called and dug for updates multiple times a day, Laws said. The information they got each day was sporadic.
The doctors treating her father rotated, she said. Angie Laws and her mother spoke with one or two doctors, but the person handling his treatment changed about every week, she said. It made keeping up with his status and what treatments he would get even more difficult.
At first, he was critical, she was told, and should be on a ventilator. Then, they wanted to wait. They tried plasma treatment and others approved for COVID-19, to no avail. Eventually he was admitted to the ICU where he could get more intense care, she said.
Because COVID-19 is still relatively new, not every treatment works for each case, so patients are treated based on their needs, according to a statement from the hospital.
Laws still wonders what could have gone differently — whether she should have pushed to have him transferred to a bigger hospital, or if he should have gone on a ventilator earlier. From outside, there’s little a family can do, she said. Not being able to talk to a loved one in the hospital makes the situation all the more difficult.
“It’s not like I can go run by the hospital and check on my loved one,” she said.
She and her family would video call every so often. By his second week there she said she could see the fear in her father’s eyes.
“My dad started asking, ‘Am I going to die?’” Laws said. “He was scared and alone and we couldn't do anything.”
The hospital staff tried what they could to keep him off of a ventilator. By week three, he still had pneumonia and he needed to be on a ventilator, Laws said.
“On the 30th (of October) they called my mom late at night and they said, ‘He’s really sick and he’s not going to make it without the ventilator,’” Laws said.
She said a nurse told her that her father stayed up all night worrying about the ventilator.
Laws spoke to him before they put the ventilator in.
“I honestly think my daddy knew he was never coming home,” Laws said. “He asked the nurse, 'If you put me on the vent, am I going to live longer?’ I think he knew. And he was right.”
She called back later to confirm the vent insertion went well.
In the days following, they said he was looking better, breathing well and seemed stable. A feeding tube was put in two days later. Things were looking up by that Tuesday.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, Angie Laws called at 1:30 p.m. and the nurse held the phone to her father’s ear so she could talk to him.
Just after 10 p.m. that night, Angie Laws got the call that her father had died suddenly. He coded — his heart stopped beating, she was told. The hospital staff tried their hardest, but couldn’t revive him, she said.
When they went to the hospital about an hour later, they went to the main entrance to get in. They knocked and waved to the person at the front desk. They waited for the chaplain. Nearly 30 minutes later, they were inside, headed to see Steve Laws after he passed. Angie wishes they could have seen him before then, if only to wave through a window.
Three weeks after her father passed away, Laws went back to work at a restaurant. Every day in the community she sees hundreds of people without masks, and it feels like a punch in the gut, she said.
“It’s so frustrating because I’ve asked multiple places why they’re not enforcing masks and they say it’s because the county isn’t enforcing it,” she said.
Her family still doesn’t know how her father contracted COVID-19, but she wonders if more people had worn masks, it might not have spread to him, she said.
“We live in a county where the sheriff won’t even enforce the mask,” she said. “And my dad died from this ‘hoax.’ … Maybe his story will help one person put a mask on.”
Laws hears and sees conversations where people say the recovery rate is high, and COVID-19 is mostly killing older people, she said.
“I wonder if you would feel that way if it was your dad or your mom or your child,” she said.
