'He was scared and alone'; family loses father to COVID-19

Laws and her family called and dug for updates multiple times a day, Laws said. The information they got each day was sporadic.

The doctors treating her father rotated, she said. Angie Laws and her mother spoke with one or two doctors, but the person handling his treatment changed about every week, she said. It made keeping up with his status and what treatments he would get even more difficult.

At first, he was critical, she was told, and should be on a ventilator. Then, they wanted to wait. They tried plasma treatment and others approved for COVID-19, to no avail. Eventually he was admitted to the ICU where he could get more intense care, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because COVID-19 is still relatively new, not every treatment works for each case, so patients are treated based on their needs, according to a statement from the hospital.

Laws still wonders what could have gone differently — whether she should have pushed to have him transferred to a bigger hospital, or if he should have gone on a ventilator earlier. From outside, there’s little a family can do, she said. Not being able to talk to a loved one in the hospital makes the situation all the more difficult.

“It’s not like I can go run by the hospital and check on my loved one,” she said.