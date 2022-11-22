'He was living his dream:' Friend reflects on life of WBTV weatherman killed in helicopter crash

Bobby Noble visited Charlotte Tuesday with plans to have lunch with Jason Myers, the WBTV weatherman who had been a friend of Noble's since childhood.

Noble, a town of Catawba resident, soon realized something was not right. Myers had not shown up and was not responding to texts.

He knew Myers had gone up in the station’s chopper and he had a feeling something might have gone wrong.

Noble would have his worst fear confirmed. Myers was killed when the chopper crashed on a grassy area along Interstate 77 on Tuesday. Helicopter pilot Chip Tayag also died in the crash.

Myers had connections to Catawba County, having moved to the county around the time he was in fifth grade. Myers attended Bandys High School from 1995 to 1997, the school confirmed.

During his time at Bandys, Myers played JV football and played in the band, according to the school.

Noble was in school with Myers from their time at Sherrills Ford Elementary.

“Jason was a genuine person who cared for everyone,” Noble said. “He always wanted to make sure that he knew a person’s name and made it personal with them. No matter if he met you once or a thousand times, he just wanted to make you feel special and Jason was always good at doing that.”

Noble said being able to work at WBTV alongside such longtime weathermen as Eric Thomas and Al Conklin was the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

“He was living his dream,” Noble said.

Even though Myers did not return to living in Catawba County after high school, he still kept Catawba County top of mind and made a point of highlighting the area in his weather broadcasts, Noble said.

“He would always tell me if I caught a good sunset or a great moon shot or anything like that, he always wanted to see it,” Noble said. “He would either share it on Facebook or he would even put it on the news as well.”

Noble also said Myers would take time to come and speak to students in Catawba County.

Scotty Powell, a meteorologist who covered the foothills for years prior to making a recent move to Myrtle Beach, said Myers was a friend and mentor who helped Powell hone his on-air skills.

Powell said he met Myers, whom he described as being in his early or mid-40s, last year when Powell went to interview retiring WBTV weatherman Eric Thomas. Thomas introduced Powell and Myers.

The two struck up a friendship, with Powell saying they had recently been making plans to go golfing together.

Powell said Myers was a kind man who loved spending time with his wife and four children, attending youth sports events and going on outings such as skiing and snowboarding.

“He loved the station and loved the area," Powell said. "He had friends up in the foothills that would definitely give him reports when the weather was bad."

The TV station where Myers worked released this statement:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”