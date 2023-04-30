I don’t cry easily, but the past few days I’ve found it increasingly difficult to hold back a determined flood.

On May 24, 1988, 14-year-old Brian Jennings Long of Newton suffered cardiac arrest and died. An autopsy showed that his sudden and unexpected death was due to viral myocarditis and idiopathic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. He was strong, athletic, perpetually busy — especially on his skateboard, a soon-to-be Eagle Scout, friend to anyone and everyone, and a son and brother who, like pretty much any son and brother, occasionally got on his parents’ and older sisters’ wrong sides.

Parents Jane and Joe Long, along with daughters Monica (now Phillips) and Gwen (now Jarrett), had absolutely no reason to think Brian had any infirmity of any kind. Said Jane, “He was born with a defective heart, but there was no clue, nothing to indicate it. The day he was born (Jan. 28, 1974), he didn’t have a chance.”

He didn’t have a chance to reach adulthood or put into action the life of a grown man who likely would have made a difference in the lives of others. Brian, like his family, was a person of means but totally void of smugness. He liked everyone and everyone liked him. In possession of a unique mixture of confidence and compassion, Brian was the kind of young person who’d befriend the shy, scared new kid in school as quickly as he’d pal around with the most popular guy in class.

Jane and Gwen got in touch with me recently to say the Brian Long Foundation, initiated by Joe and Jane within days of Brian’s death, was coming to a close after 35 years of providing groups and individuals with financial assistance for the purpose of fostering and enriching the spiritual, educational, physical and leadership growth and potential of young people in the Catawba County area.

The Long family felt it crucial to thank one last time all the individuals and corporations who’d extended generous hands to make it possible for local children to benefit from the nonprofit.

Jane said that on the day of Brian’s funeral, May 26, 1988, Joe already had set up the foundation. “He wanted something good to come out of this tragedy,” Jane pointed out.

“Memorials were immediately made,” said Gwen.

“It was unbelievable what people gave,” Jane added. “When a child dies, it devastates the entire community. The foundation gave people a means to express their condolences.”

For the next many years, with a board (originally Jane and Joe, Betty Moose, Beth Bock, and Leroy Lail) in place to govern it, Jane and Joe handled the day-to-day operation of the nonprofit. Jane took on secretarial duties, sending out letters, addressing envelopes and pamphlets and making and receiving phone calls. She also organized the foundation’s annual golf tournament to keep the nonprofit flush. Her electric typewriter had to be repaired thanks to all her correspondence.

It wasn’t long before word spread and individuals and folks, such as school guidance counselors and representatives of other nonprofits, began applying for financial help.

Among the many dozens of recipients were Special Olympics Catawba County; Sipe’s Orchard Home; area public schools; YMCA of Catawba Valley; sports teams; youths wanting to attend Boys State, Girls State, and university-sponsored workshops and camps; public health initiatives; Young Life of Catawba Valley; Newton-Conover Middle School athletes who received the end-of-school-year Brian Long Scholar-Athlete Award and sometimes, just someone desperately in need of help, such as air-conditioning in the home of a child with a bad heart and asthma.

Additionally, because Brian had been active in the youth group of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover, and the youth really wanted a place of their own, the foundation supported the upgrading and preservation of an old house on the church’s property. It is now known as the Brian Long Center for Family Ministry.

Jane said the foundation did big things such as paying for buildings, rooms, programs, and surgeries and small things like dental work and giving children money to go on field trips.

There followed letter after letter of appreciation, as well as statements of personal benefit of the foundation’s generosity, such as the following:

“Your support lets young people know that adults do care about them.”

“It really is a sad situation when you see someone so talented and then the bottom seems to fall out and all of her dreams seem to disappear. Fortunately, there are people like yourselves and foundations like the Brian Long Foundation.”

“The [college] scholarship I received from the foundation gave me the support and encouragement I needed to be excited about my future.”

“Because of the support of the Brian Long Foundation, I was able to participate in a Congressional Seminar in Washington, D.C.; I know my future will be affected by my broadened political awareness.”

Though a formal process of application and disbursement of funds was in place, Jane sometimes received phone calls prompting her to grab her checkbook and head out as quickly as she could to put monies in the hands of people in dire straits.

Brian would have applauded his mom. He was young but he was what his mom called “an old soul.” He held strong personal and Christian values, sometimes surprising his family with advice that could have come from an experienced counselor.

I guess the reason my visit with Jane and Gwen was so emotional for me this long after Brian’s death was their willingness to take me back to his life, his demise, and the days that followed.

Brian was confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover about a month before his death. His remarkably appropriate Bible verse of choice was John 8:12, “Jesus said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.’” Then, a few weeks later, Brian went to Boy Scout camp for a weekend retreat. He came home feeling sick to his stomach. Jane took him to his pediatrician on Monday. He was diagnosed as having a virus.

Brian didn’t feel any better on Tuesday, so Jane returned him to his pediatrician. “He died in the doctor’s office,” said Jane.

Let me interject here that Jane and Joe already had suffered loss. Their firstborn son and Joe’s namesake, Danny Joe Long, lived only one day.

Jane and Gwen handed me photos, a copy of the sermon preached on the day of Brian’s funeral, a letter from a former pastor at Concordia Church, a newspaper editorial written by a Newton pastor, and so forth and so on. I looked at a thick scrapbook friend-of-the-family Jamie Treadaway had made. I saw the bulging file folder of letters from people who’d known Brian or had benefitted from the foundation. And in the background of it all, sitting on an end table, an electronic frame displayed one family picture after another. Brian showed up time and time again. Brian, I said to him under my breath, you’re going to make sure I get this right, aren’t you?

In 2020, with Jane getting older (she’s now 91 — healthy and active but a nonagenarian nonetheless), Joe having died in 2019, and Gwen and Monica busy with families of their own, the Longs began thinking seriously about the foundation’s future. “It just really wasn’t going strong anymore,” said Gwen. “It was time to get the money into other hands.”

But it did have a considerable balance. Jane said Joe had “deftly, intelligently invested the funds in the stock market and it grew.” It was important to Jane that the money go to worthy causes, organizations that served children and families.

“When the decision was made in 2020 to start the process of closing down the foundation,” Gwen recounted, “it was decided that the remaining funds — close to $1 million — would be distributed in Brian’s memory to various organizations in Catawba County that help youth.”

After much research and preparation, the Long family chose the following six concerns and funds were allocated: Catawba Valley Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, for pre-K development, tackling hunger, drug intervention, and to address mental illness among youths in Catawba County; YMCA of Catawba Valley for tutoring and programming for newborns to teens; Discovery Church in Newton to support youth programs in and around the church; Concordia Christian Day School in Conover for the Brian Long Student Relief Fund to defray the cost of field trips, learning materials, and technology devices for students with financial needs; Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry in Newton to assist families with children; and Family Care Center, which serves homeless families with dependent children.

In a way, Brian grew up as a foundation, making friends with and coming to the aid of whoever called on him, be they intellectuals, athletes, young people in crisis, or groups that needed help achieving their goals. Alive, Brian was the light he was supposed to be. In death, he continues to sparkle.