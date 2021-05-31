'He straight up sacrificed himself:' Soldier from Hickory preserves memory of World War II airman killed in action

A soldier with ties to Hickory has become the caretaker of a uniform that belonged to a World War II airman who sacrificed his life for his crew.
Sgt. Nathan Merique, 29, who grew up in Hickory and is now stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado, acquired the uniform of Lt. William Stenning, an airman from Illinois, about six months ago from a collector.
Merique researched witness statements to learn more about Stenning’s story.
Stenning was leading a squadron on a mission from Italy to Romania in April 1944.
The squadron was roughly 75 miles from the target when German fighter planes attacked. The American squadron did not have cover from fighter planes.
“So Lt. Stenning got on the air phone in the plane and he told his men — this was the last words to his crew — he said, ‘We’re fighting for our lives, men,’” Merique said.
Stenning pulled his plane out of the formation. Facing a merciless onslaught from the German planes, he ordered his crew to jump out of the plane.
A number of airmen were able to evacuate in time. One of the men recalled being pushed out of the plane by a fellow airman seconds before the plane exploded.
Stenning was one of four airmen who died as a result of the attack on the plane. Sergeants Wylie Carroll of South Carolina, Arthur Burge of Georgia and Donald Bieman of Ohio also perished.
Stenning’s body was found at the controls of the aircraft. He had done all he could to keep the plane in the air.
“He straight up sacrificed himself for his crew so they could get out, the ones that could,” Merique said. “When I first read those reports and started digging into it, I cried a lot. I mean, it was hard to read that personal sacrifice and heroism.”
Merique has long been a collector of items from World War II and he says Stenning’s uniform is one piece he intends to keep.
“I cherish it,” Merique said. “It means a lot to me and I plan on keeping it and preserving his legacy, his memory and what all he gave for his men without even questioning it.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.