He joined the Marines because of 9/11. He left because of his family.

Instead, an arrangement was made where he could use a satellite telephone to listen in remotely to the birth at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

The nurse described the scene in a way Levey likened to a John Madden play-by-play.

The memory of hearing his daughter cry for the first time still brings tears to his eyes.

“At the time, I was 22 years old,” Levey said. “I was young, and it wasn’t in the plan.”

Levey still has the flag that flew at his post on the day his daughter was born.

He got the chance to hold his daughter for the first time a few months later.

“I was mesmerized,” Levey said. “It was something new, but it changed my life completely.”

He said a desire to be there for his family was the reason he chose to leave the service in 2007.

Levey was not able to get know his own father, who was killed in prison. That instilled a determination to be present in his children’s lives.

At the time he witnessed the staff sergeant and his son, Levey had no desire to have children. As a father now, he’s not sure if he would have been able to handle the situation in the same way the sergeant did.

“That’s the kind of men and women that we have serving in the military,” Levey said. “Knowing they have to do that is just, I don’t know if I could do it. I’m sure if I was in there and I had to, that’s different.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

