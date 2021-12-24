"He got caught in his own fireball:" Hickory soldier recounts story of WWII airman who died on Christmas Eve

Nathan Merique, a U.S. Army soldier from Hickory, has made a hobby of collecting uniforms and other military items.

Among Merique’s keepsakes is the jacket of Bryan Kethley, a pilot serving in the U.S. Army Air Force in World War II. Kethley died on Christmas Eve 1944.

Kethley, who was from Mississippi, was killed while bombing a Japanese freighter in what was one of his first missions.

He made a “perfect hit”, Merique said, but Kethley could not escape the flames shooting up from the ship.

“He got caught in his own fireball and couldn’t get out in time and it ripped his left wing off and he went barreling into the harbor at about 400 mph,” Merique said. “It was only his third mission and he was killed in action. They never recovered the body, and the plane’s still down there, too.”

Kethley had not reached the age of 25 at the time of his death, Merique said.

He said it took some effort to trace the uniform back to Kethley.