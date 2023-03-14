HICKORY — Since 2006, crowds have gathered for a fun and lively evening every spring, when the Guild at Hickory Community Theatre presents their annual beer tasting and tutorial.

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.n. at the Hickory Community Theatre, 30 Third St. NW in downtown Hickory.

Bobby Bush, along with friends from RH Barringer and Olde Hickory Brewery will be sharing some of their favorite brews, along with a talk about the brewing process.

Tickets are $25 each, plus tax, which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283. Weekday box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. All proceeds go to support the guild’s work at the theater.