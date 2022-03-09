HCT artistic director to lead improv workshop

HICKORY — Teens are invited to an improv workshop at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 12. The workshop will be led by Eric Seale, artistic director of Hickory Community Theatre. Learn all about the art of improv with this seasoned community theater leader. Space is limited and registration is required. The workshop is for ages 12-18.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.