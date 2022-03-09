 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HCT artistic director to lead improv workshop
0 Comments

HCT artistic director to lead improv workshop

  • 0

HICKORY — Teens are invited to an improv workshop at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 12. The workshop will be led by Eric Seale, artistic director of Hickory Community Theatre. Learn all about the art of improv with this seasoned community theater leader. Space is limited and registration is required. The workshop is for ages 12-18.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A magpie is caught on video trying to assist a mailman

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert