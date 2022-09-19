HCAM's Pathways Night opens options for students

HICKORY — Students discovering their pathway to a career parallels with shopping in a candy store. There are so many wonderful choices, but figuring out the right one might mean tasting the experience before buying the whole box, or in this case, investing in a new career.

Starting with the ninth grade, students who attend Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School (also known as HCAM) with Hickory Public Schools are provided a wide array of opportunities to learn about the requirements, the rewards, and the potential journey in several professions. Many of the courses offer college credit through Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) and certification.

During the recent public event, Pathways Night, hosted by Principal Darwin Carter, along with HCAM faculty and students, guests were invited to visit several of the show-casing academies including Computer Programming, Graphics & Photography, Culinary Arts, Criminal Justice, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, and Nursing & Emergency Medical Tech.

Refreshments were prepared and provided by the Culinary Arts Academy. For more information about applying to attend HCAM or scheduling a visit, contact: https://hickorycam.hickoryschools.net or call 828-328-6738.