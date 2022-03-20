HCAM students inducted into honor society

HICKORY — Twenty-two high school students enrolled with Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High were recently inducted into the 2021-2022 National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).

“In the history of the school, which was established during the fall semester of 2010, this is the largest group of students to earn the induction honor,” said HCAM Principal, Eric Puryear, who hosted the ceremony.

With several families in attendance, the ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by HCAM’s Career Development Coordinator, Natasha Stiles.

HCAM’s instructor for the Computer Programming Academy, Mary Lee Tosky, continued to lead the ceremonial program as she shared the NTHS goals and the official slogan: “Excellence in America’s Workforce Begins with Excellence in Workforce Education.”

Eight candles were presented on the stage with one candle representing the light of knowledge and the other candles representing membership attributes: skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership.

“Good leaders are not born. If you have the desire and willpower, you can become an effective leader,” said Tosky. “Good leaders develop through a never-ending process of self-study, education, training, and experience.”

HCAM students honored for their outstanding success and achievement in Career and Technical Education include: Ester Alpizar-Ortega, Raquel Alpizar-Ortega, Derek Bermonty, Chantali Bonilla, Briseyda Chavez-Catalan, Kendal Eckard, Damon Ennis, Jonellis Heredia, Eden Johns, Maximilian Kaya, Carlee Logan, Deja’ha Millsaps, Vernecia Monroe, Markus Moore, Shawn Murdock, Kaylei Perdew, Nolan Ray, Carissa Schenck, Allison Skinnell, Simeon Thorne, Trinity White, and Kylie Xiong.

Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School offers students hands-on learning opportunities designed to focus on career interests.

Students at HCAM may choose from eight career academies through which they will initiate career knowledge and skills development while completing high school requirements. By the end of the four years at HCAM, students can earn a high school diploma with four to five college credits, and in many cases, a certificate in a chosen career.

During the first two years at HCAM, students will explore their selected career area while taking core high school classes. During their junior and senior years, students will spend half of each school day in college courses within the selected career academy.

The enrollment at HCAM represents students from across Catawba County and beyond. To apply for admission to HCAM, call 828-322-2855 or visit HCAM’s website: hickorycam.hickoryschools.net (scroll down menu to enrollment). Applications for the upcoming school year (2022-2023) are currently being accepted for rising ninth- through 11th-grade students.